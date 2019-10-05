An understanding of how the human brain grows is grounded in science, but perhaps no other human developmental process is utterly affected by heart—and by heart I mean an environment full of love, compassion, and connection. In the growing of a human brain, heart and science coalesce with synergistic brilliance, and the process is more complex, layered, and involved than a simple understanding of neuroscience.

The infant brain is growing at an explosive rate. Scientists also know that neuroplasticity—the brain's ability to change throughout a person's life as directed by external influences—is inextricably linked to how the brain grows. Through neuroplasticity, a child's brain soaks up the world, which means that the direction of a child's brain growth and development is not a predestined, scientifically resolute path. Instead, a child's brain will be hugely influenced by what is happening in the world around them.

Knowing this gives a parent the profound power to reach into their baby's brain and influence it in the most incredibly positive way. Remember: You don't need to be a perfect parent. You only need to be good enough. So yes, you will stumble. You will lose your patience, or need a moment to yourself, or become frustrated because you have done nothing but carry around a fussy babe all day long. And that is OK. You are allowed to be imperfect. Then, you move along, pick up the pieces, dust off, and carry on with righting the relationship, soothing upset, and, yes, growing your babe's amazing brain.

Bruce Perry, M.D., Ph.D., is a psychiatrist whose life's work is devoted to understanding what children's brains need to grow in the best possible way. What follows is my take on Perry's six truths about the human brain. These truths shed important light on how a child's brain growth and the parenting they receive are woven together, and how you can ensure the best outcome for your little one: