Vanessa Lapointe, PhDRegistered psychologist
Vanessa Lapointe, PhD, is a bestselling author, parenting expert, and registered psychologist who has been supporting families and children for more than fifteen years. She received her doctorate from School Psychology at the University of British Columbia. She is also the bestselling author of Discipline Without Damage: How to Get Your Kids to Behave Without Messing Them Up and Parenting Right From The Start: Laying a Healthy Foundation in the Baby and Toddler Years. Lapointe is a regularly invited media guest and contributor, educator, speaker, and consultant to research projects and organizations promoting emotional health and development. She presently works in private practice at her clinic The Wishing Star Lapointe Developmental Clinic and has previous experience in a variety of settings, including the British Columbia Ministry of Children and Family Development and school systems.