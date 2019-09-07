In life, there are those singular moments that change you forever. Even as you're experiencing them, you recognize their importance. Seeing your baby for the first time, having her placed into your arms, is one of those moments. The greatest mystery of all is that we live and reproduce, and that we love this new little stranger completely. This is nature's way of assuring the survival of our species. And we are immediately caught in the split between fear and overwhelming love. Fear, because baby doesn't come with any instructions, and suddenly you recognize the overpowering responsibility of being a parent; and love, because nature has conspired to demand your self-sacrifice, commitment, responsibility, and obligation to assure baby's well-being.

Soon you will learn all about your baby. You will recognize the difference between cries of exhaustion, frustration, anger, or hunger. You will be able to distinguish between a reflex smile, a genuine smile, or a grin that indicates trouble ahead. Right from the beginning, baby responds to your reactions. In the earliest days of your baby's life, you become a master of the essentials that assure the survival of your baby. As much as you are learning about your baby, consider that the developing brain of your baby is learning a thousand times more about you. Thus, the most important voice baby ever hears, and the most important face she ever sees, from birth through childhood, is yours.

Every song you sing, every cuddle you give, every game of peekaboo, and every giggle are all creating the scaffolding for your baby's future endeavors. For example, a talent for art and music or a gift for sports or social skills is tracked by these neural pathways initiated through the interaction of you and your baby. Bonding between you and your child is the most central ingredient to the success of this process. Your child needs not only your loving presence but also your time and attention. Today, new technology such as the PET scan (positron emission tomography) and the MRI give us a window into your baby's brain so that you can see with your own eyes the way it reacts to specific outside stimulation.

Your baby is a regular little Pac-Man, finding interest everywhere, including sounds, voices, lights, shadows, colors, mobiles, and experiences of all kinds. By responding to your baby's sense of excitement and wonder, you support a feeling of well-being as he observes that you are validating his explorations. Paying attention and actively listening to your baby fosters his sense of well-being and value. Ultimately, your baby’s behavior becomes focused, as he deliberately elicits your positive responses. Your reactions are everything to him, as you are his world, and he defines himself through his interactions with you. In a sense, this collaboration with your baby will either turn on or turn off his particular genetic dispositions. Consequently, what makes your baby unique are these very experiences crafted by you.

Neuroscience has given us hard data to reinforce the importance of early childhood experiences. The data strongly indicate that children deprived of the nurturing that stimulates brain maturation have important areas of the brain that are profoundly undeveloped. We find this situation not only in orphanages in foreign countries, where babies are left untouched for hours but also in homes where mothers are working long hours, resenting childcare, experiencing postpartum depression, or other emotional or physical problems that make it impossible to connect or bond with their babies. Such a lack of nurturing and care can lead to long-term health problems for baby, including post-traumatic stress disorder and failure to thrive.