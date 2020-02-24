The time after birth should be observed as a sacred bonding time between mom and baby—and a time for deep care and rest for the new mother, given you just spent the last nine to 10 months growing a human being. One of those ways is by having a solid postpartum nutrition plan in place to nourish yourself back to health. And you can start by eating nutrient-dense foods to support your body after giving birth, which is one of the most profoundly useful things you can do in the first six months postpartum (and beyond).