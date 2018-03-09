In many cultures, the first 40 days after birth are observed as a sacred bonding time between mom and baby and a time for deep nourishment and rest for the new mother. Which makes a whole lot of sense, given that she just spent the last nine to 10 months growing a human being, gave all her strength to bring that new life into this world, and now must learn to care for and nourish it.

In our fast-paced world, this sacred time is often nonexistent. Pressures to return to work quickly and a lack of social and family support typically equal a highly stressful, depleting time for new moms. While society has a long way to go in terms of honoring that precious time of bonding and healing, there is still a lot you can do to protect your health (and sanity) within modern postpartum circumstances.

One of those ways is by having a solid postpartum nutrition plan in place to nourish yourself back to health. And you can start by eating nutrient-dense foods to support your body after giving birth, which is one of the most profoundly useful things you can do in the first six months postpartum (and beyond).

As I see it, when considering postpartum recovery and optimal nutrition, it’s important to keep a few things in mind. The first is that you've just spent nine months growing a human, and you're physically recovering from labor. It's also important to remember that lactation also places high demands on the body, and decreased micronutrient stores can heighten postpartum depression risk.

A growing body of new research has linked depression to inflammation. We also better understand the role of the gut-brain connection (via the vagus nerve) in regulating mood, and a 2013 study published in the Asian Journal of Psychiatry found a strong correlation between inflammation, serotonin levels, and postpartum depression.

Further, the research on the link between nutrient depletion during pregnancy and lactation and postpartum depression has shown that nutrient depletion can affect the production of key mood-regulating neurotransmitters, like serotonin, and that lower levels of folate, vitamin D, iron, selenium, zinc, fats, and fatty acids have all been associated with a higher risk of PPD.

Put simply, eating in a way that nourishes your body has never been more important, so let's take a look at the five sacred principles of postpartum nutrition: