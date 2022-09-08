How To Create Curls That Last In 3 Steps, From A Pro Stylist

Prepping the hair is like stretching before a workout: You may not see or feel an instantaneous benefit, but the lasting result is worthwhile. To start, you’ll want to use a heat protectant to prevent damage—here are some of our favorites if you’re in the market. Opt for a spray-in product rather than oil to encourage minimal slip.

Then you’ll want to go in with styling products. “Use mousses or styling creams to create hold,” Spino says. Once you apply your styling product of choice, be sure to let it sit for a few minutes before applying heat. This way, you’ll avoid the wet-hair-meets-hot-tool singe.

If you have a texture spray on-hand, that can suffice as well. Spino emphasizes that these sprays will add some grit to your strands, making it harder for them to fall out of shape.