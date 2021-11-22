Whether you're moving stuff to the freezer or trying to free up room in your fridge, take a look at the containers you're using. If you've been chipping away at leftovers that could fit in a smaller container at this point, definitely make the switch.

As Tracy McCubbin, decluttering expert and author of Making Space, Clutter Free, previously explained to mbg, "We tend to think that once we put something in a certain container, that's its forever home," but it doesn't have to be!