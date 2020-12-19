Your paddle brushes accumulate dirt, sebum from your scalp, stray hairs, dead skin cells, and bacteria when you run it through your strands. It’s not pleasant to think about, but it happens. You can even see it, too, if you’ve gone long enough without cleaning. Your bristles may be coated in a waxy film (from product and oils), or you may even see lint-like clusters, which are actually a collection of dead skin cells, dirt, and environmental debris. Yep.

But it’s simply the gross-out factor that should compel you to clean your hair brush. To start, regularly cleaning your brush will prolong the life of your tool. (Some brushes can get pretty pricey, so this is no small reason.)

But more pressing: it’s much better for your hair. “A clean brush means less damaged to your hair and less bacteria on your brush,” says Michael Bowman, hairstylist at Rob Peetoom in Brooklyn. Physical damage can lead to breakage, split ends, and frizz, so a clean brush can lead to overall hair health and manageability.