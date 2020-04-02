File any receipts you actually need to keep, if any. Now is a good time to vow to decline as many as receipts you can in the future and opt for receiving them digitally. It'll mean less paper clutter for you and less paper waste for the planet. Then, safely dispose of anything that’s irrelevant (expired membership cards and credit cards, etc.) and decide on what is essential to put back inside.

Don't forget about your physical cash, too. Straighten the bills, organize them by value, and keep them in order. In feng shui, everything—including money—is energy in its most basic form, so the better you treat your cash the more it will respond favorably to the attention. (Bonus: There’s an ancient lore about rubbing a mint leaf or two on your currency to make it more energized and attractive.)