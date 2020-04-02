Great energy tends to attract more great energy, so top off your wallet with a dose of positivity. You may want to write a few intentions on a small note card and store it with your cash. Or, if you're looking to reinforce a new (and awesome, and true) belief about yourself and your worth, put that note in your wallet so it greets you every time you open it up. Using the classic Law of Attraction, you can also write yourself a check for whatever amount of money you're aiming to obtain and keep that safely tucked away in your wallet.