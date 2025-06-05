Advertisement
Want To Up The Sexual Desire In Your Relationship? Try These Expert-Approved Tips
When you first meet a new love interest, the surge of feel-good hormones makes them the center of your world—and of course, the object of your sexual desire.
But fast-forward a few years, and you'll likely find desire has a way of ebbing and flowing the longer you're with someone. It's completely normal, but you still might want to spice things up when you're in a sexual rut.
If that sounds familiar, here's what to do.
Why does desire fade, anyway?
It's completely normal for sexual desire to fade in long-term relationships. According to Jennifer Gunsaullus, Ph.D., a sociologist, intimacy coach, and author of From Madness to Mindfulness: Reinventing Sex for Women, that drop-off can happen anywhere from eight months to five years into being together.
And it happens for so many reasons. Not only do the hormones we associate with falling in love start to drop off in general as the honeymoon phase ends, Gunsaullus says, but other hormonal factors are at play as well, especially if you've been together for years.
From childbirth to perimenopause to menopause to declining testosterone, we're all susceptible to less sexual drive as we age. And of course, life happens too.
Kids' schedules keep you busy, one or both partners might be stressed about work or finances, and even new medication can influence libido. If resentment has been brewing in the relationship, Gunsaullus adds, you better believe that's a buzzkill as well.
It's also worth noting that a lot of couples defer to having intimate time right before bed, which, according to Gunsaullus, doesn't always work out. "If folks are only thinking to have sex when they're crawling into bed, most people just want to go to sleep or read or scroll—they want something that doesn't feel like work. And if you're the lower-desire person, sex can feel like work," she explains.
5 tips to cultivate more sexual desire
Know that you're not broken
If you and your partner aren't all over each other like you once were, remember that this is completely normal—and, honestly, to be expected.
"Low-desire people often feel guilty or like they're broken, and then higher-desire people feel rejected and unwanted and undesired," Gunsaullus tells mindbodygreen, adding, "So just being able to call out those feelings and know that you haven't done anything wrong—this is a very normal thing that happens to many folks in long-term relationships."
With that in mind, she says, remember that both of you might not feel great about the decrease in desire, so be mindful not to get stuck in a cycle of pointing fingers, guilt, blame, and shame.
Schedule "HNFT"
Once of the best ways to boost desire in your relationship is to schedule time to be intimate, or as Gunsaullus calls it: Happy Naked Fun Time (HNFT). For 45 undistracted minutes once a week, simply enjoy each other.
If "scheduling" doesn't sound very sexy to you, keep in mind that spontaneity doesn't always bode well for lower-desire people, according to Gunsaullus. "They're more responsive to creating a context, you know, an environment and a connection that helps facilitate arousal and desire," she explains.
And the best part about this time, Gunsaullus adds, is it's not meant to have an agenda. You don't even need to have sex—it's just about creating an environment in which you're having fun, playing, connecting, and happen to be undressed.
"Bring a lightness to it, because if there's expectation or pressure, that's where you then get the disappointment and the blame and shame. So cuddle with each other, massage each other, talk about your day, play a game—something that feels intentional and out of the ordinary but is a sacred time," Gunsaullus says.
Sit down with each other weekly
Even if you don't schedule your HNFT every week, Gunsaullus does emphasize the importance of checking in with each other for 15 minutes every week, opening up the conversation around your sex life, needs, and desires.
Remember during this time to be nonjudgmental and open, even if it's uncomfortable. Talking about these topics and normalizing them will ultimately help you and your partner get more comfortable with that discomfort so you can understand each other more deeply—which brings us to our next point.
Learn each other's needs
If you're on the shyer side, we're not gonna pretend like it isn't a little awkward to talk about your fantasies or sexual desires. But as Gunsaullus tells mindbodygreen, pushing through that awkwardness will only help your partner understand how to please you and vice versa.
She recommends filling out some sort of erotic play worksheet online in order to get super specific about what does (and doesn't) turn you on. (Here's a list of the most common kinks and fetishes, if you're curious.)
Once you and your partner have both done the worksheets, compare your results. You might just find you have some overlap! And if you don't, have no fear; Gunsaullus says that's incredibly common and you can still meet each other halfway.
Consider working with a professional
Finally, Gunsaullus says, if you feel like you've been stuck in a sexual rut for quite some time, it might be worth working with a professional, whether a couples therapist, a sex therapist, or a sex/intimacy coach.
The takeaway
It can be incredibly discouraging to feel like the desire is gone from your relationship, but know that it happens to the best of couples—and it's not impossible for that desire to return.
As with all matters of relationships, communication is key. Talk to each other, honor your needs, and remember that pleasure is something we all deserve.