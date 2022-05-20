 Skip to content

Feeling Insecure? This One Technique Can Boost Your Confidence Instantly

Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
May 20, 2022 — 11:34 AM

Insecurity happens to everyone on occasion. At times, it can even be helpful by forcing us to confront our fears and grow as individuals. That being said, insecurity often feels uncomfortable—and channeling confidence when you’re feeling insecure proves quite difficult. Even Lisa Bilyeu—co-founder of Quest Nutrition, co-founder and president of Impact Theory, host of the Women of Impact show, and seasoned public speaker—frequently faces nervous jitters before strolling onstage. 

However, on a recent episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, Bilyeu shared her go-to strategy to instantly boost confidence: a clever technique called “You’ve Got This" Roulette. Here, she details the step-by-step instructions: 

“You’ve Got This" Roulette technique. 

Essentially, this technique adds subliminal messages to your day, which can help influence your mindset without deliberately trying to make changes. Think of it like a sneaky way to alter your mood over time. "We all know subliminal messaging works, so use it to your advantage," Bilyeu says. 

One way to create these messages is to craft reminders in your phone with positive affirmations. Here’s how to play: 

  1. Open the reminders app on your phone and create a new reminder.
  2. Type in “You’ve got this,” and add any emoji that brings you joy. For Bilyeu, it’s a “little muscle emoji.” 
  3. Select a time with your eyes closed and press save. 

This way, your affirmation comes at unexpected moments. "I don't know what time I've set it for, and I just press save,” Bilyeu says. “So now what happens is at random moments for the next two weeks, I'll get a notification on my phone at random times that says 'You've got this.'" 

Sounds pretty easy, right? These messages will serve as small reminders to channel confidence and overcome the negative voice inside your head, so you’ll feel a bit better by the time you do reach a stressful event, like public speaking. 

If you’re looking for even more support, stress-relieving supplements can also help as you try to clear your head. Take mindbodygreen's calm+, for example, which contains full-spectrum USDA- and E.U-certified organic European hemp oil, lavender oil, and ashwagandha root and leaf extract to help bring your body back to baseline. Each gelcap contains 20 milligrams of non-psychoactive hemp-derived CBD—a sweet spot that eases stress without leaving you feeling drowsy, making this a good pick for a quick hit of calm—like, say, before an important event.* 

The takeaway. 

Whether you’re focused on nailing a public speech or simply want to build confidence in your daily life, this game of “You’ve Got This" Roulette, might be your next favorite tool. Subliminal messages can help us shift into a more positive mindset, and this strategy serves as a quick way to sneak these signals into your day. And if you’re looking for even more confidence-boosting tips, check out Bilyeu’s full list here

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
