Insecurity happens to everyone on occasion. At times, it can even be helpful by forcing us to confront our fears and grow as individuals. That being said, insecurity often feels uncomfortable—and channeling confidence when you’re feeling insecure proves quite difficult. Even Lisa Bilyeu—co-founder of Quest Nutrition, co-founder and president of Impact Theory, host of the Women of Impact show, and seasoned public speaker—frequently faces nervous jitters before strolling onstage.

However, on a recent episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, Bilyeu shared her go-to strategy to instantly boost confidence: a clever technique called “You’ve Got This" Roulette. Here, she details the step-by-step instructions: