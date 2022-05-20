Feeling Insecure? This One Technique Can Boost Your Confidence Instantly
Insecurity happens to everyone on occasion. At times, it can even be helpful by forcing us to confront our fears and grow as individuals. That being said, insecurity often feels uncomfortable—and channeling confidence when you’re feeling insecure proves quite difficult. Even Lisa Bilyeu—co-founder of Quest Nutrition, co-founder and president of Impact Theory, host of the Women of Impact show, and seasoned public speaker—frequently faces nervous jitters before strolling onstage.
However, on a recent episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, Bilyeu shared her go-to strategy to instantly boost confidence: a clever technique called “You’ve Got This" Roulette. Here, she details the step-by-step instructions:
“You’ve Got This" Roulette technique.
Essentially, this technique adds subliminal messages to your day, which can help influence your mindset without deliberately trying to make changes. Think of it like a sneaky way to alter your mood over time. "We all know subliminal messaging works, so use it to your advantage," Bilyeu says.
One way to create these messages is to craft reminders in your phone with positive affirmations. Here’s how to play:
- Open the reminders app on your phone and create a new reminder.
- Type in “You’ve got this,” and add any emoji that brings you joy. For Bilyeu, it’s a “little muscle emoji.”
- Select a time with your eyes closed and press save.
This way, your affirmation comes at unexpected moments. "I don't know what time I've set it for, and I just press save,” Bilyeu says. “So now what happens is at random moments for the next two weeks, I'll get a notification on my phone at random times that says 'You've got this.'"
Sounds pretty easy, right? These messages will serve as small reminders to channel confidence and overcome the negative voice inside your head, so you’ll feel a bit better by the time you do reach a stressful event, like public speaking.
If you're looking for even more support, stress-relieving supplements can also help as you try to clear your head.
The takeaway.
Whether you’re focused on nailing a public speech or simply want to build confidence in your daily life, this game of “You’ve Got This" Roulette, might be your next favorite tool. Subliminal messages can help us shift into a more positive mindset, and this strategy serves as a quick way to sneak these signals into your day. And if you’re looking for even more confidence-boosting tips, check out Bilyeu’s full list here.
