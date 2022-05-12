As the co-founder of Quest Nutrition, the co-founder and president of Impact Theory, and the host of the Women of Impact show, Lisa Bilyeu knows a thing or two about public speaking. And yet, that doesn’t spare Bilyeu from feeling insecure from time to time: “People started reaching out wanting me to publicly speak, and I was very fearful,” she shares on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. “I was so scared. I was like, there's no way I'm going to do it. I don't have the confidence yet to get up on stage.”

Bilyeu learned to face those insecurities by “life-hacking” her way to feeling more confident, as she recounts in her new book, Radical Confidence: 10 No-BS Lessons on Becoming the Hero of Your Own Life. What are those life-hacks, you ask? Well, to master the art of confidence, it’s important to have a few mindful tools at your disposal. Here, Bilyeu shares her blueprint for eradicating insecurities in a flash.