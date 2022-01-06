Want The Secret To A Less Crepey Neck & Chest? Try This

Your neck and chest is likely not top of mind in the dead of winter: It’s all bundled up under cozy sweaters and soft scarfs after all. But in no time, it will feel like we’re peeling off the layers thankful for warmer temperatures and less coverups. And when that time comes, you’ll be thankful you spent a few extra moments caring for this delicate skin. We’re all about the long game here, OK?

The neck and chest are some of the most telling areas on the body, as the skin tends to be thinner, experiences significant movement, and is exposed to the elements for at least some part of the year. This is why as people mature, they often notice that the texture appears thinner. The pop-culture name for this crepey skin, as it resembles something similar to crepe paper.

The good news is that caring for it is much easier (and less expensive!) than you might think.