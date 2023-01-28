Deep sleep (also sometimes called slow-wave sleep) is the third stage of sleep, following two stages of light sleep. About 20 to 25% of our time asleep is spent in this stage, during which muscle and tissue growth are promoted, as well as cellular repair.

This is also the stage when delta brain waves—the slow brain waves that signal relaxation—start to occur. As naturopathic sleep doctor Catherine Darley, N.D. previously told mindbodygreen, "Deep sleep is really important for growth hormone," adding it's when roughly 75% (and up to 85%) of our total growth hormone in a day is secreted.

Deep sleep is also thought to help the brain flush out waste, according to Hannu Kinnunen, chief science officer at Oura. "There's evidence that the 'flushing' that occurs during this stage is necessary for 'cleaning the brain1 ' and making way for building new connections moving forward," he previously told mindbodygreen.