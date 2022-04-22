How A Talk With My Kid Changed My Eco-Approach (After 20+ Years In The Movement)

“Mom, we’re running out of time. You can’t wait for us to clean up your mess. It can’t be all on our shoulders,” said my older daughter Cady. It was September 2019. We were talking to the girls about the upcoming climate strike inspired by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg. The weather report called for heavy rain, so I offered to pick up Cady and drive her to the protest site after she left the high school. This parental gesture made perfect sense to me since she had to carry her trumpet and her backpack, which weighed a ton. Besides, the protest starting point was a mile away.

Cady rolled her eyes and patiently explained to me, her environmental lawyer mother with more than 20 years of experience in climate advocacy, that having a parent drive her to a climate walkout defeated its purpose. She said she was sick of all the praise for Gen Z, that the planet was burning, and what were the Millennials, Gen Xers, and Boomers going to do about it? And then came her quiet tears. This response was the result of eco-anxiety.

Cady’s tears at the dinner table marked the moment this issue of eco-anxiety and intergenerational action hit home for me. I started researching the mental health impacts of the climate crisis and discovered the “eco-anxiety trifecta.”