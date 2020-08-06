"We all have defense mechanisms that are unconscious and allow us to avoid conflict or anxiety," says psychiatrist Frank Clark, M.D. "Denial and minimization are two defenses that are likely being utilized during the climate crisis and other trials of our world right now."

South Carolina–based psychotherapist Markesha Miller, Ph.D., also points to cognitive dissonance, our brain's ability to hold two opposing thoughts, beliefs, or attitudes simultaneously. For instance, believing pollution and natural land degradation are bad yet still driving an SUV or purchasing products made with palm oil. "If people pretend that the problem does not exist, then they don't have to face the uncomfortable emotions or actions that may come with acknowledging it."

Being a climate optimist, then, is not simply about maintaining blind positivity but also acknowledging the challenges and choosing to focus on solutions instead while also proactively protecting our mental health. Here are some expert-backed ideas for how to do so.