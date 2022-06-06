Now, while I still do sometimes wake up in the middle of the night, I usually find that I can easily drift back to sleep afterward. I've noticed that the combination of magnesium bisglycinate, jujube, and PharmaGABA® puts me in a more relaxed state when I crawl back into bed.* My mind doesn't kick in and start thinking, "What about this? What about that?" I'm able to just doze right off feeling very calm.

I have noticed that sleep support+ does seem to work better for me on some nights than others, which might have to do with what I'm eating and drinking before bed, and my overall nightly routine.

But on the nights I've found it to be really effective, it helps me wake up in the morning feeling refreshed and well-rested.* I work full-time and my alarm goes off at 5:30 am. So if I wake up at 3 am and don't fall back asleep until 5 am, you can imagine that gets problematic! I need to be able to fall back asleep so I can get up and function well during the day. This product allows me to do that.