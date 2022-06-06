 Skip to content

How sleep support+ Helps Me Fall Back Asleep After Waking Up In The Middle Of The Night*

How sleep support+ Helps Me Fall Back Asleep After Waking Up In The Middle Of The Night*

Cynthia C.
mbg Contributing Writer By Cynthia C.
mbg Contributing Writer
Cynthia is an avid golfer, voracious reader, and book reviewer living in South Florida.
June 6, 2022 — 12:03 PM

Many of us know the feeling of waking up in the middle of the night and not being able to fall back asleep. This has been an issue for me for quite a while now. I'll often get up to go to the bathroom and then that's sort of it for me. Once I get back in bed, it's very hard for me to quiet myself down—especially once my mind kicks in.

As I've gotten older, the problem has only gotten worse. I've tried taking certain sleep aids prescribed by my doctor before but I don't like feeling that asleep. I'm afraid I wouldn't wake up if I needed to. I prefer trying more natural sleep approaches so when I saw mindbodygreen's sleep support+ on Instagram, I figured I'd give it a try to see if it could make a difference.

My experience taking sleep support+ for mid-night wakeups.

I'm now on my second bottle of sleep support+, and I've noticed a big improvement in my sleep quality.* I'll typically take the recommended two capsules right before I go to bed when I'm brushing my teeth. Falling asleep is never an issue for me, so I've found that taking the supplement later in the evening can help it "kick in" by the time I need it: in the early morning hours.*

Now, while I still do sometimes wake up in the middle of the night, I usually find that I can easily drift back to sleep afterward. I've noticed that the combination of magnesium bisglycinate, jujube, and PharmaGABA® puts me in a more relaxed state when I crawl back into bed.* My mind doesn't kick in and start thinking, "What about this? What about that?" I'm able to just doze right off feeling very calm.

I have noticed that sleep support+ does seem to work better for me on some nights than others, which might have to do with what I'm eating and drinking before bed, and my overall nightly routine.

But on the nights I've found it to be really effective, it helps me wake up in the morning feeling refreshed and well-rested.* I work full-time and my alarm goes off at 5:30 am. So if I wake up at 3 am and don't fall back asleep until 5 am, you can imagine that gets problematic! I need to be able to fall back asleep so I can get up and function well during the day. This product allows me to do that.

The takeaway.

After years of struggling to fall back asleep after waking up in the middle of the night, sleep support+ has helped me drift back off feeling calm and relaxed.* Everyone performs better when they have a good night of deep sleep, and I'm thankful for this supplement for helping me achieve it.

As told to mbg editor Emma Loewe.

