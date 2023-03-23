“Panthenol is a humectant that ultimately attracts moisture into the hair strand, making it look more plump and voluminous, while also allowing the hair to respond much better to blow-dry styling,” Toves-Vincilione says.

Some quick science background: See, humectants are beloved for plumping skin and strands. They attract water to the surface of the skin and hair, making it “rise” with hydration (think of a sponge filling up with water). As a result, you get instant volume.

Not to mention, ultra-hydrated strands appear bouncier and fuller over time. As ​​hairstylist Anthony Dickey once told us about faster hair growth, "The hair on your head is probably the driest thing on the body, and if you are trying to grow it longer, you need to keep it moisturized. If your texture is naturally drier, it is even more essential to keep hair hydrated. Dry hair turns to brittle hair, and brittle hair breaks." All the more reason to reach for hydrating hair care players, like panthenol.

Finally, because some shampoos can be highly stripping of your scalp's natural oils, hydrators like pantenol ensure you get a good scrub—dissolving buildup that often weighs down the root—without drying out the strands. Try Not Your Mother’s Way To Grow Shampoo or AG Care’s Balance Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo (both of which include the beloved humectant) for a full, fluffy mane.