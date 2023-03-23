Want Fuller-Looking Hair? Make Sure This Ingredient Is In Your Shampoo
At the risk of sounding like a broken record: Healthy hair starts in the shower. A good, quality wash is the bedrock of a solid hair care routine—similar to skin care, a clean canvas is necessary for all that follows.
So what should one look for in a shampoo? Well, it depends on your individual hair goals: If you’re looking to fight frizz, a smoothing number with ample butters and oils will be your best bet; if you’re dealing with buildup, you’ll want to seek a clarifying formula with charcoal or witch hazel.
And if you want to focus on fullness? "Almost every volumizing shampoo will contain one specific ingredient and that is panthenol,” says hairstylist and Authentic Beauty Concept advocate Justin Toves-Vincilione.
The ingredient beloved for fuller hair.
“Panthenol is a humectant that ultimately attracts moisture into the hair strand, making it look more plump and voluminous, while also allowing the hair to respond much better to blow-dry styling,” Toves-Vincilione says.
Some quick science background: See, humectants are beloved for plumping skin and strands. They attract water to the surface of the skin and hair, making it “rise” with hydration (think of a sponge filling up with water). As a result, you get instant volume.
Not to mention, ultra-hydrated strands appear bouncier and fuller over time. As hairstylist Anthony Dickey once told us about faster hair growth, "The hair on your head is probably the driest thing on the body, and if you are trying to grow it longer, you need to keep it moisturized. If your texture is naturally drier, it is even more essential to keep hair hydrated. Dry hair turns to brittle hair, and brittle hair breaks." All the more reason to reach for hydrating hair care players, like panthenol.
Finally, because some shampoos can be highly stripping of your scalp's natural oils, hydrators like pantenol ensure you get a good scrub—dissolving buildup that often weighs down the root—without drying out the strands. Try Not Your Mother’s Way To Grow Shampoo or AG Care’s Balance Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo (both of which include the beloved humectant) for a full, fluffy mane.
The takeaway.
The “best” shampoo is ultimately one that fits your individual needs, be it smoothing, purifying, brightening, etc. If encouraging thicker locks is ultimately your goal, make sure you see panthenol on the ingredients list. According to Toves-Vincilione, it’s an underrated player for instant and long-term volume.
