This Is How The Pandemic Changed Our Brains + How To Cope, From A Neuroscientist

As we processed the individual and collective experiences of the pandemic, our brains were being reshaped by them. In my opinion, this is a more useful way of understanding how the past year may have affected us: Rather than just saying “this is your brain on COVID," we can recognize that our unique minds filter our unique experiences, and we can learn how to cope with the changes.

Anxiety levels have dramatically increased, which has impacted how our brains function on a day-to-day level—especially if left unmanaged over long periods of time. This is not to mention the negative impact on our brains and bodies from social isolation, uncertainty, physical COVID-19 symptoms (for those who contracted it), financial loss, grief, and more—these are incredibly adverse circumstances, and our brains are designed to change in response to adversity.

Even though we can’t change the fact we experienced something as traumatic as the pandemic, it's nice to know that we can change how it plays out in our mind, brain, and body. Yes, this is easier said than done—this past year has been incredibly hard, and both individual and collective healing will take time. If you still feel anxious, worried or vulnerable, there is nothing wrong with you. These are normal human reactions.

All of our experiences are wired into our brains as habits, which become behavior changes. If those habits and behaviors are negative, then the mind, brain, and body will generate emotional and physical warning signs: signaling the need to pay attention to what is happening, or things may get worse.

Throughout the pandemic, we've had plenty of opportunities to wire negative experiences into the brain, which can impact both our mental and physical health—but these changes are not set in stone. With directed mind input (what I call “mind-management"), we can learn how to shift and direct these neuroplastic changes in our brain.