Let's be real—who washes their jeans every time they wear them? Not only is it not usually necessary, but less frequent washing can extend the life of your jeans (and reduce your carbon footprint). Still, you will have to wash them at some point, so to find out when, we consulted Jill Guenza with Levi Strauss, and green cleaning expert, Tonya Harris. Here are the four questions you should ask yourself when deciding whether or not to wash those jeans.