Most of the time, clothing shrinks after it's been in the dryer too long or placed in a dryer that's too hot. Washing clothes at the wrong temperature can also cause shrinkage, so always look at care instructions before laundering. On top of that, Green notes "the most important thing to remember is that heat is the enemy, especially for natural fibers."

So, wash with cold water on the delicate cycle and use the “low heat” and “less dry” settings when you don't air dry, she says. "Wool dryer balls can also help decrease the drying time and increase air circulation."

And of course, washing your clothes less often will help them last longer. Things like jeans and bulky sweaters can definitely handle going a few wears before being cleaned. "Wearing a t-shirt or camisole under your sweater will help you get a few more wears between washes and jeans last much longer and will retain that perfect fit if you wash them less often," Green says. You'll notice that most of these care tips also make laundry day a little lighter impact on the environment, an added bonus.