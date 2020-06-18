The active ingredient in turmeric is curcumin, so it's important to keep that in mind when deciding how much to take. "It is estimated that 1,200 to 1,800 mg of curcumin a day are required to see therapeutic effects." functional food and spice expert Kanchan Koya, Ph.D., says.*

"This translates to amounts much greater than one would consume through food," she adds. (Note: One teaspoon of turmeric has about 200 mg of curcumin.) For anyone looking to reap the anti-inflammatory benefits, she recommends talking to a doctor about taking a curcumin supplement.*

It's also important to pay attention to the ingredients and sourcing. "Turmeric is generally considered safe and can be eaten without any serious side effects," naturopathic physician Jaime Schehr, N.D., R.D., says, but "turmeric powders can be manufactured with cheap fillers, such as wheat starch and questionable food colorants." If that's the case, it's best to limit consumption or find a higher-quality form.