As A Health Coach, This Is The Salary Range You Can Expect
Becoming a health coach is a wonderful way to help people gain control over their health. It's certainly a rewarding career path, but is it financially lucrative?
Here's what you can expect from a health coaching salary once you receive your certification.
What is the average salary of a health coach?
A health coach's job opportunities and salary will depend on their location, qualifications, and level of experience.
According to Glassdoor, the average base-level salary for a certified health coach ranges from $62,000 to $102,000 a year. However, there is the potential to earn up to $127,000 per year depending on your area of focus.
After all, there are many ways to be a health coach. A few potential health coach careers include:
- Running your own client health coaching business (virtually or in person)
- Working as a health coach in a hospital or functional medicine clinic
- Working for a company as a corporate health coach
- Working as a nurse health coach
Of course, your location will make a difference in your paycheck. According to Salary.com, here are the average health coach salaries in:
- San Francisco, CA: $78,130
- Washington, DC: $69,580
- Miami, FL: $60,849
- Chicago, IL: $66,310
- Boston, MA: $70,424
- New York, NY: $75,193
- Dallas, TX: $62,098
Your salary will also depend on how successfully you're able to market your services. This is one reason it's smart to enroll in a health coach certification program that also includes business training.
Is there a demand for health coaches?
Now more than ever, there is a strong demand for health coaching. In 2021, the global health coach market size was an estimated $14.5 billion, and it's projected to hit nearly $26 billion by 2030, growing at 6.7% a year.
As bestselling author and holistic nutritionist Kelly LeVeque previously shared with mbg, "There's a big enough demand that now insurance companies are looking to reimburse health coaches for their services, and doctor's offices (like functional M.D.s) are hiring health coaches to help with compliance."
Furthermore, one survey found that 60% of Americans want a health coach but 80% of them have never been offered the service, indicating that this is a career that could potentially help a lot of people.
How to become a health coach
If you're interested in becoming a health coach, you'll need to take a health coaching certification program. These can cost anywhere from $1,000 - $10,000+, depending on the program.
Some programs (but not all) also require a health-related college degree. Programs typically require a few months of classes led by health experts, with assignments and assessments along the way.
The National Board for Health & Wellness Coaching (NBHWC) has set the standard for health coaching, so start by looking for courses that are accredited through their program (like mindbodygreen's Health Coach Certification program!).
This will help ensure you have the tools you need to give your clients the highest level of care.
Once you have completed a training program, you will then have to take a test before officially receiving your health coaching certification.
From there, you're ready to create a business plan, build a client base, and get some hands-on experience!
FAQs
What is the health coach salary per hour?
The average health coach makes $40/ hour, according to Glassdoor data.
How can I make money as a health coach?
Becoming a certified health coach through a program that is accredited by the NBHWC will increase your odds at a higher salary upon graduation. Your salary can also go up if you gather more client experience, or work in a part of the country where people are willing to pay more for coaching. (In the U.S., health coaches currently make the most money in San Fransisco, according to Salary.com data.)
How much does a health coach make in NYC?
As of 2022, the average annual health coaching salary in New York City is around $75,000.
The takeaway
Health coaching is a rewarding career—personally and financially—and it continues to rise in demand. Whether you're looking to add a certification to your existing job title or become a full-time coach, these top programs will help get you started on your journey.
