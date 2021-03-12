Fiber—such an unassuming word, but it carries tons of weight in the well-being space. After all, a fiber-loaded diet has been associated with optimal colon health, digestion, metabolic health, and immune health. And along with fiber, comes the oft-asked question: How much do I need to reap the health benefits?

Before we go any further: There isn’t one magic fiber number (it differs for everyone!), although plenty of experts recommend going above and beyond the recommended daily intake (25 grams for women and 38 grams for men). One of those experts happens to be Steven Gundry, M.D.: On this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, the cardiologist and New York Times bestselling author offers his take on how much fiber you need, as well as his favorite fiber-rich sources.