Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Women's Health

How Collagen Supplements Can Help Support Healthy Skin In Menopause*

Alexandra Engler
Author:
Alexandra Engler
January 14, 2024
Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director
By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the beauty director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she's held beauty roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
Older woman with long hair
Image by BONNINSTUDIO / Stocksy
January 14, 2024

Menopause may be a normal stage of life, but nobody said it was fun. There are sudden and steep drops in hormones, notably estrogen and progesterone. These sex hormones play several critical roles in our bodies, including a pretty big one in our skin. See, when people hit menopause, they experience a 30% drop in collagen1. That's in comparison to the steady 1% per-year decline in collagen we see typically. 

Luckily, there's a lot we can do to support healthy skin aging. Let's dive in.

How menopause affects collagen production

Hormones influence our skin cells in ways big and small. One of the bigger ways? Collagen production. 

"Estrogen2 is key for the normal functioning of the skin as well as the blood vessels, hair follicles, oil glands, and our pigment-producing cells called melanocytes. It is associated with collagen production, increased skin thickness, increased hyaluronic acid production, improved skin barrier function, maintaining skin hydration, reduced sebaceous (oil) gland activity, and improved healing. It also plays a role in modulating inflammation3," board-certified dermatologist Keira Barr, M.D., previously told us about menopause's effect on the skin. "The bottom line is that there are changes in skin tone, texture, and pigmentation showing up as a dull complexion, skin sagging, wrinkles, thinning hair, and more prominent 'age spots.'"

You can see how the major drop in estrogen can account for the major drop in collagen. Not only does your natural production of this hormone decline, but since much less of it is there to help support a healthy inflammatory response at the cellular level, that can further degrade otherwise healthy collagen cells. 

How to encourage collagen production

If you are looking for ways to support your skin's natural collagen levels, collagen supplements are a great place to start.* Collagen supplements contain hydrolyzed collagen peptides that are able to be absorbed by the body.* Once absorbed, they then travel to your skin's fibroblasts, or the part of the cell that actually creates more collagen and elastin.* These peptides support and encourage healthy fibroblasts4: Healthy fibroblasts lead to enhanced natural collagen production—ideally helping your skin offset some of the loss that comes during this time (the menopausal collagen gap, if you will).* 

mindbodygreen's beauty & gut collagen+ also contains other actives that can help skin look and feel its best at any stage of your life.* The powder contains various antioxidants—like vitamins C and E, SGS, and curcumin—that neutralize free radical damage, combat oxidative stress, and help skin appear more vibrant.* Not only that, but it can also contain hyaluronic acid, which can help enhance skin hydration (dryness is a notorious facet of menopause).*

The takeaway

Adding collagen supplements can help your body produce collagen and elastin naturally.* These skin-critical proteins are inherent in skin's elasticity and smoothness. You may also consider finding a smart collagen supplement that has added benefits, like antioxidants, to help keep your skin healthy as you age.* 

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

The One Thing That Reset My Sleep After Years Of An Irregular Schedule
Integrative Health

The One Thing That Reset My Sleep After Years Of An Irregular Schedule

Elizabeth “Liz” Shannon

Gum Health Could Be Tied To Dementia Risk: A Dentist Shares How To Improve Yours
Integrative Health

Gum Health Could Be Tied To Dementia Risk: A Dentist Shares How To Improve Yours

Meghna Dassani, DMD

The Absolute Best Exercise You Can Do For Brain Health, Per A Neuroscientist
Mental Health

The Absolute Best Exercise You Can Do For Brain Health, Per A Neuroscientist

Daniel Amen, M.D.

This Is The Optimal Cold Plunge Temp For Women (Yes, It's Different)
Women's Health

This Is The Optimal Cold Plunge Temp For Women (Yes, It's Different)

Hannah Frye

I'm An RD & Here's How I Went From Eating 60 To 100 Grams Of Protein Daily
Integrative Health

I'm An RD & Here's How I Went From Eating 60 To 100 Grams Of Protein Daily

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Nutrient Is Key For Heart Health & Cognition — But You Lose It With Age*
Integrative Health

This Nutrient Is Key For Heart Health & Cognition — But You Lose It With Age*

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

The Only Sleep Guide You'll Ever Need: 12+ Tips To Actually Feel Rested
Integrative Health

The Only Sleep Guide You'll Ever Need: 12+ Tips To Actually Feel Rested

Jamie Schneider

If Your Multi Is Missing Any Of These 6 Ingredients, Reconsider
Integrative Health

If Your Multi Is Missing Any Of These 6 Ingredients, Reconsider

Josey Murray

I'm A Neurophysiologist: These Are My Favorite Supplements For Brain Health
Integrative Health

I'm A Neurophysiologist: These Are My Favorite Supplements For Brain Health

Hannah Frye

The One Thing That Reset My Sleep After Years Of An Irregular Schedule
Integrative Health

The One Thing That Reset My Sleep After Years Of An Irregular Schedule

Elizabeth “Liz” Shannon

Gum Health Could Be Tied To Dementia Risk: A Dentist Shares How To Improve Yours
Integrative Health

Gum Health Could Be Tied To Dementia Risk: A Dentist Shares How To Improve Yours

Meghna Dassani, DMD

The Absolute Best Exercise You Can Do For Brain Health, Per A Neuroscientist
Mental Health

The Absolute Best Exercise You Can Do For Brain Health, Per A Neuroscientist

Daniel Amen, M.D.

This Is The Optimal Cold Plunge Temp For Women (Yes, It's Different)
Women's Health

This Is The Optimal Cold Plunge Temp For Women (Yes, It's Different)

Hannah Frye

I'm An RD & Here's How I Went From Eating 60 To 100 Grams Of Protein Daily
Integrative Health

I'm An RD & Here's How I Went From Eating 60 To 100 Grams Of Protein Daily

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Nutrient Is Key For Heart Health & Cognition — But You Lose It With Age*
Integrative Health

This Nutrient Is Key For Heart Health & Cognition — But You Lose It With Age*

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

The Only Sleep Guide You'll Ever Need: 12+ Tips To Actually Feel Rested
Integrative Health

The Only Sleep Guide You'll Ever Need: 12+ Tips To Actually Feel Rested

Jamie Schneider

If Your Multi Is Missing Any Of These 6 Ingredients, Reconsider
Integrative Health

If Your Multi Is Missing Any Of These 6 Ingredients, Reconsider

Josey Murray

I'm A Neurophysiologist: These Are My Favorite Supplements For Brain Health
Integrative Health

I'm A Neurophysiologist: These Are My Favorite Supplements For Brain Health

Hannah Frye

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Dry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 Tips On How To Have A Good Healthy Relationship10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The Kitchen18 Prebiotic-Rich Foods For A Gut-Friendly DietSoul Connection: 12 Types Of Soul Mates & How To Recognize Them
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.