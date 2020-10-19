Skin changes during menopause are because of the steep drop in sex hormones, like estrogen and progesterone.

"As our hormones diminish in menopause, the functions they perform to maintain the health and vitality of the skin diminish as well, characterized by a decrease in sweat, sebum, and the immune functions resulting in significant alterations in the skin surface including pH, lipid composition, and sebum secretion," board-certified dermatologist Keira Barr, M.D. previously explained to us about changes in skin during menopause. "These changes also provide potential alterations in the skin that may affect the skin microbiome."

See, these hormones actually affect our skin in some pretty serious ways. Estrogen, most notably, is deeply connected to our skin’s various functions: "Estrogen is key for the normal functioning of the skin as well as the blood vessels, hair follicles, oil glands, and our pigment-producing cells called melanocytes. It is associated with collagen production, increased skin thickness, increased hyaluronic acid production, improved skin barrier function, maintaining skin hydration, reduced sebaceous (oil) gland activity, and improved wound-healing. It also plays a role in modulating inflammation," says Barr.

Progesterone, another sex hormones that drops during this time, is less connected—or at least its role is less understood. However, it does contribute to your skin's new behavior. "The effect of progesterone on the skin is less well defined but is thought to contribute to skin elasticity, pigmentation, as well as increased circulation and sebaceous gland activity observed in the second half of the menstrual cycle is largely due to the influence of progesterone," she says. "Androgens, including testosterone, play a role in oil gland production."

Essentially the drop in these sex hormones means your skin barrier function is weakened, you produce less oil, and your delicate microflora will likely see shifts as a result.