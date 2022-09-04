There are so many benefits to kissing, but according to sex and relationship expert Chelsie Reed, Ph.D., LPC, the length of a kiss can affect how much intimate connection you feel from it. She notes that previous research by The Gottman Institute has indicated that it takes six seconds of kissing for our brains to experience the chemical responses associated with attachment and pleasure.

"It helps to increase that puppy-love chemical we see, which people used to think went away after two years. But we've now found you can actually increase it over time if you focus on certain aspects of your relationship," Reed tells mbg.

Six seconds of kissing is a great place to start, but Reed encourages her clients to tack on an extra few seconds so the kiss is at least 10 seconds long. She explains that it's adding an extra degree of intentionality, and you can soak up those loving chemicals more. "You get this reward center that kicks off at six seconds, and 10 seconds won't kill you," she says.