As you might imagine, there are a lot of variables that can influence how long it takes to start feeling the effects of CBD. According to Bonni Goldstein, M.D., medical director of Canna-Centers and author of Cannabis Is Medicine, some of those variables include the dose you're taking, the form you're taking, and your metabolism.

"There is a very wide therapeutic range of dosing," she explains, "from low doses (~20 mg) up to high doses (300 mg or more per day for certain conditions)."

Generally, she says that "Ingestion delivers about 4 to 20% of the total dose taken, with the onset of action from one to three hours and duration of effects up to eight to 12 hours," she adds, noting, "again depending on the dose and a person's metabolism."