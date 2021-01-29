Here's How I Got Softer Skin & Stronger Hair Without Powders Or Pills

A few months ago, my functional medicine doctor revealed that my omega-3 and -6 fatty acid levels were lower than ideal. The human body cannot produce omega-3s and -6s, so it is crucial to our metabolic and brain function that we get them from outside sources like food and supplements. I’m not opposed to supplements, but as a certified holistic chef, I do always like to take a "food first" approach. As soon as I tasted the mild, nutty flavor of Udo’s 3-6-9, I knew it would be the perfect blend of both!