Here's How I Got Softer Skin & Stronger Hair Without Powders Or Pills

Laura Lea Bryant is a certified health-supportive chef and cookbook author living in Nashville, Tennessee.

Photo by Rachel Moore

October 23, 2017

To my dedicated readers, I must apologize. I’ve been keeping something from you the last month, glossing over an exciting new addition to my health care routine. Please know that it was for your own benefit! I’d never recommend a product that I don’t believe in, so I insist on giving each product a full trial, using it for at least several weeks before sharing. (Or not, if it doesn’t meet my standards.)

So to my dedicated and new readers out there, I am finally ready to share my experience with this incredible new oil that helped me get softer skin and longer, more lustrous locks: Udo’s 3-6-9 Oil.

What I did when my omega levels were low.

A few months ago, my functional medicine doctor revealed that my omega-3 and -6 fatty acid levels were lower than ideal. The human body cannot produce omega-3s and -6s, so it is crucial to our metabolic and brain function that we get them from outside sources like food and supplements. I’m not opposed to supplements, but as a certified holistic chef, I do always like to take a "food first" approach. As soon as I tasted the mild, nutty flavor of Udo’s 3-6-9, I knew it would be the perfect blend of both!

The importance of Udo’s Oil goes beyond the "omega-3" buzz we hear about and read in the health headlines. What matters, in addition to our omega-3 fatty acid level, is our ratio of omega-3s to omega-6s. Ideally, our bodies want a 2:1 ratio of 3s:6s, but most of us consume too many omega-6s in the form of refined processed foods. (Think chips, cookies, frozen meals, etc.) It’s well-known that we should remove processed oils from our diet, but we still need to consume proper amounts of high-quality omega-6s.

Photo: Rachel Moore

So, how do we get them? Udo’s Oil offers us the quality and the proper ratio of omega-3s to omega-6s. In addition, it includes some high-quality omega-9s, which aren’t essential (meaning our body can make them on its own) but are still incredibly beneficial to our health.

Here's what this game-changing oil did for me.

I’ve been on a campaign in the last year to grow longer, thicker hair. And while I’ve found a few great products that help, I saw a noticeable difference in my hair volume after consuming 1 tablespoon of Udo's Oil every day for several weeks.

I’ve also noticed that my skin is softer and retains more moisture. When I do get my monthly hormonal zit or two, I find that my skin also bounces back, the leftover scar tissue healing more quickly since starting this new daily oil regimen.

Making omegas a part of my daily routine.

Best yet, I have genuinely enjoyed adding Udo’s 3-6-9 Oil to my meals. Made from a mixture of natural, unrefined, and freshly pressed oils such as flax, sesame, and evening primrose oil, Udo’s is a delicious finishing oil for roasted vegetables, salmon, or chicken. It’s incredible as the base for salad dressings, and I particularly love pairing it with arugula, walnuts, avocado, and goat cheese. I’ve also become accustomed to stirring it into warm oatmeal or overnight oats, and I’ve even blended it into green smoothies and smoothie bowls! (Check out my go-to green smoothie recipe below).

Pro tip: Because this blend of oils is delicate and easily oxidized, I don’t recommend baking or roasting with it, and I keep mine refrigerated.

Udo's Elvis Green Smoothie

Photo: Rachel Moore

Ingredients

  • ¾ cup unsweetened almond or cashew milk
  • 1 to 3 teaspoons Udo's 3-6-9 Oil
  • ¾ cup chopped frozen broccoli florets
  • 1 frozen banana
  • 2 tablespoons peanut butter (sub peanut butter powder if you prefer)
  • ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract
  • ¼ teaspoon spirulina
  • 1 to 2 drops liquid stevia (plus more to taste)

Method

Combine all ingredients in a high-powered blender in the order listed. Blend, adding milk as necessary to reach the desired consistency.

Photo: Rachel Moore

I’m an omnivore and advocate for conscious, moderate meat consumption, but I still believe our bodies and planet could benefit from eating more plants and fewer animals. I love that Udo’s 3-6-9 Oil aligns with this belief, as it’s vegan, 100 percent sustainable, and plant-derived. If you’re looking for an easy, delicious, and real-food-based means of improving your health from the inside out, look no further.

Laura Lea Bryant is a certified health-supportive chef and cookbook author living in Nashville, Tennessee. Bryant graduated from the Natural Gourmet Institute in 2013. Through her...

