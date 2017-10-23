Here's How I Got Softer Skin & Stronger Hair Without Powders Or Pills

A few months ago, my functional medicine doctor revealed that my omega-3 and -6 fatty acid levels were lower than ideal. The human body cannot produce omega-3s and -6s, so it is crucial to our metabolic and brain function that we get them from outside sources like food and supplements. I’m not opposed to supplements, but as a certified holistic chef, I do always like to take a "food first" approach. As soon as I tasted the mild, nutty flavor of Udo’s 3-6-9, I knew it would be the perfect blend of both!

The importance of Udo’s Oil goes beyond the "omega-3" buzz we hear about and read in the health headlines. What matters, in addition to our omega-3 fatty acid level, is our ratio of omega-3s to omega-6s. Ideally, our bodies want a 2:1 ratio of 3s:6s, but most of us consume too many omega-6s in the form of refined processed foods. (Think chips, cookies, frozen meals, etc.) It’s well-known that we should remove processed oils from our diet, but we still need to consume proper amounts of high-quality omega-6s.