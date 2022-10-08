How hyaluronic acid supplements lead to dewy skin. 

I never thought I'd look at a cup of Jell-O or a glossy Krispy Kreme and think, Wow, I want my face to look like that. But, alas, here we are. "Glazed donut skin" and "Jell-O skin" have taken the beauty space by storm—no matter which food group you'd like to resemble, it requires skin that looks delectably plump and dewy.

How do you achieve this dreamy skin state, you ask? Well, in addition to layering on humectant serums and rich, buttery creams, experts advise going internal. Namely: If you don't have a hyaluronic acid supplement in your arsenal, you're doing your skin a disservice.