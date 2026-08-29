The Brain Health Risk That Can Start Before You Even Take A Bite
Imagine getting to the grocery store and realizing you need to stretch what's in your cart a little further than usual.
Maybe you skip the fresh produce, buy fewer sources of protein, or put off a grocery trip altogether. For many older adults, though, food insecurity is more than an occasional tight month.
It can mean not having reliable access to enough food over time, and that can affect much more than what ends up on the dinner table.
In a recent study1, researchers looked at whether experiencing food insecurity at different points in adulthood was associated with cognitive health later on.
About the study
Researchers followed more than 2,000 U.S. adults using data from the Panel Study of Income Dynamics, a long-running national survey that has tracked American families for decades.
They looked at participants' food security at two stages of life, midlife (generally in their 40s and 50s) and later life (generally in their 60s and 70s).
Participants also completed an eight-question screening tool that checks for signs of cognitive problems, including difficulties with memory, judgment, and everyday tasks. A higher score indicated "probable dementia."
Previous research has connected food insecurity with cognitive decline in older adults, but less was known about whether when someone experienced food insecurity made a difference.
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The dementia connection was strongest later in life
Compared with adults who had reliable access to food at both stages, those who experienced food insecurity only in later life had significantly higher odds of probable dementia.
The association was even stronger among people who experienced food insecurity during both midlife and later life.
Meanwhile, food insecurity during midlife alone was not significantly associated with probable dementia after researchers accounted for factors including income, education, diabetes, and heart disease.
Frequency mattered, too. Adults who experienced food insecurity two or more times during later life had the strongest association with probable dementia.
Repeated food insecurity during midlife did not show the same pattern.
So while the study does not suggest that food insecurity automatically leads to dementia, it does raise an important question about why the connection appears stronger as we get older.
Unlike genetic risk, food access can change, which puts it among everyday factors, like sleep quality, that shape brain health over time.
Why food access may matter for an aging brain
There are a few plausible explanations. Food insecurity can create ongoing stress, especially when someone is unsure whether they will have enough food from week to week. Chronic stress has been linked to changes that can affect brain health over time. Nutrition may play a role, too, which is the premise behind the field of nutritional psychiatry. When money or access is limited, people may have fewer opportunities to consistently choose nutrient-dense foods.
That can make it harder to get the protein, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals that support overall health, including the brain.
Older adults may also be more vulnerable to inadequate nutrition than younger adults, which could partly explain why the association was stronger later in life. Still, this was an observational study, meaning it can identify a connection but cannot prove that food insecurity causes dementia. The researchers also noted limitations, including a gap in food-security data collection between 2005 and 2013.
What to do if food access becomes a concern
If affording nutritious food becomes difficult, there are resources that may help make meals more consistent.
- Focus on adequate meals: Getting enough nourishing food consistently matters more than trying to follow a perfect diet. Affordable staples like canned fish can cover a lot of nutritional ground.
- Use community resources: Food pantries, community meal programs, and meal delivery services can help fill gaps when grocery access is limited.
- Check available benefits: Depending on eligibility, programs such as SNAP (the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) can help with food costs. Some healthcare and Medicare Advantage plans also offer benefits such as produce prescriptions or medically tailored meals.
- Stack small habits: Consistent meals work alongside daily brain health habits like sleep and movement.
The takeaway
Later-life food insecurity was more closely associated with probable dementia in this study than food insecurity during midlife alone.
While more research is needed, making sure older adults have reliable access to nutritious food may be one practical piece of supporting cognitive health as we age.