Want To Cut Back On Impulse Buying? Use These Financial Therapist-Approved Tips

But for day-to-day control over these urges, it's as simple as holding yourself accountable and asking yourself a few questions in the moment, says financial therapist Bari Tessler, founder of The Art of Money. First up: accountability. "This can be as simple as making a shopping list before you leave the house," she says. Of course, many of us likely know a shopping list is beneficial—but we often think of it as beneficial so we don't forget anything, not necessarily as a tool to keep us on track. This way, when you're in the store and you see an item that piques interest, you're able to revisit a solid, in-real-life reminder that said purchase likely isn't necessary. Tessler also jokes she's even posted on social media to help keep herself accountable. "I posted on Facebook, OK going to Bed, Bath & Beyond to pick up a dustpan and nothing else!" You, of course, don't need to post to your followers about your shopping excursions, but perhaps texting a friend or family member that your Target shopping trip is just for picking up cleaning supplies will keep you away from the other, more tempting sections.