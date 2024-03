When I talked to functional medicine gynecologist Wendie Trubow, M.D. about the relationship between hormones and creativity, she immediately mentioned adrenal fatigue —a mild form of adrenal insufficiency that seems to be brought on by increased physical and mental stress. “The adrenals are responsible for making the hormones,” she says. So if your adrenals are tapped from over-stressing your body or mind, it’s more difficult for your hormones to function as expected. Remember that regardless of the phase you’re in, overworking your body and mind will not set you up for the best energy and motivation levels needed to create something wonderful.