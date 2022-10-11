 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty
How Common Hair Care Ingredients Can Lead To Increased Shedding

How Common Hair Care Ingredients Can Lead To Increased Shedding

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the beauty director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she's held beauty roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
woman washing hair in the shower

Image by Moyo Studio / Istock

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
October 11, 2022 — 9:02 AM

For the last several years the beauty industry has gotten pretty good at driving home the message that scalp care is skin care: The area is an extension of the skin on your face, and should be treated with quality ingredients and treatments. 

Well one derm takes it a step further, and says that hair care is also skin care. Meaning, yes, even the products that are used only to treat the hair fibers can also influence the way your skin behaves. 

“I believe hair care is skin care: Hair products can get on the skin and clog the pores, irritate and dry the skin, or cause eczema and other skin diseases. And in some cases these scalp concerns can even lead to hair shedding,” says Harvard-trained board-certified dermatologist Iris Rubin, M.D. who specializes in scalp health; she’s the founder of SEEN Hair Care, a beauty brand designed to be non-irritating for the scalp and skin.

On this episode of the Clean Beauty School podcast, I chat with Rubin about scalp issues like dandruff, hair loss, and what to look for in your hair care products. 

What you need to know about allergens in your hair care. 

In the skin care space, it’s very trendy for products and collections to be labeled “sensitive skin safe,” “made for sensitive skin,” “hypoallergenic,” or “allergen-free.” It seems that most new skin care launches now are formulated as appropriate for sensitive skin. It’s not unheard of, but certainly less common, for products to be labeled as such for hair care.

But as Rubin notes in the episode, lots of folks could benefit from finding sensitive-safe hair care formulas. “Everything you put on your hair gets on your skin. When you use shampoo or conditioner, even if you’re careful to only apply it to the hair, it's gonna rinse down your scalp, your face, your chest, your back. And it turns out that many people actually have a thin film of hair care residue on our skin, even after they rinse,” she says. “And residue isn’t always a bad thing. Face lotions are residue. But you just need to make sure that whatever is in that residue is friendly to the skin.” And this is especially true for those who are prone to acne, eczema, dryness, and other irritations. 

In fact, those who are experiencing increased shedding may also consider finding a more gentle hair care collection. “If your hair care products have ingredients that are irritating to the skin, that can affect the hair follicle, which are the manufacturing plants of the hair,” she says. “So allergens, for example, can irritate the scalp and follicle, which may lead to shedding in some cases.”

Of course hair loss and shedding are extremely complex issues, with several potential triggers and a myriad of influencing factors. So simply changing one element of your routine may not be the magic missing step, but it can help. In fact, Rubin notes that a recent six-month, randomized controlled trial they did with Harvard’s Hair Loss Clinic found that those who switched to their Fragrance Free Shampoo and Conditioner (which is free of common allergens) for the duration of the study, they experienced 40% less shedding

Throughout the episode we also discuss how to ease dandruff, how often you should really shampoo your hair, and what to do about hairline and body acne. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the beauty director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she's held beauty roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF,...

More On This Topic

Home

The 7 Best Mattresses For Scoliosis That Actually Support Your Spine

Jamey Powell
The 7 Best Mattresses For Scoliosis That Actually Support Your Spine
Beauty

This Is The Truth About Facial Toners, From Dermatologists

Hannah Frye
This Is The Truth About Facial Toners, From Dermatologists
$1299

Transform Your Health with Food

with Multiple Instructors
Transform Your Health with Food
Home

These Thin Mattresses Are Actually Comfortable (& They're More Affordable, Too)

Remi Rosmarin
These Thin Mattresses Are Actually Comfortable (& They're More Affordable, Too)
Meditation

Headspace vs. Calm: Everything You Want To Know About The Top Meditation Apps

Jessie Quinn
Headspace vs. Calm: Everything You Want To Know About The Top Meditation Apps
Beauty

Adding This To Your Routine Is Like A One-Way Ticket To Brighter Skin

Hannah Frye
Adding This To Your Routine Is Like A One-Way Ticket To Brighter Skin
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Personal Growth

This Simple Advice Completely Changed The Way I Set Boundaries At Work

Melissa Urban
This Simple Advice Completely Changed The Way I Set Boundaries At Work
Spirituality

How You Can Actually Learn To Choose Love Over Fear

Sarah Regan
How You Can Actually Learn To Choose Love Over Fear
Integrative Health

A Functional Medicine Expert Puts This One Ingredient In Her Smoothie Every Day

Hannah Frye
A Functional Medicine Expert Puts This One Ingredient In Her Smoothie Every Day
Integrative Health

Finally: A Sleep Supplement That Won't Leave You "Tired Yet Wired"

Sarah Regan
Finally: A Sleep Supplement That Won't Leave You "Tired Yet Wired"
Recovery

6 Best Compression Boots To Speed Up Recovery After A Tough Workout (Or Workday)

Josey Murray
6 Best Compression Boots To Speed Up Recovery After A Tough Workout (Or Workday)
Spirituality

Yep, 1122 Is An Angel Number — Here's What It Means When You See It

Sarah Regan
Yep, 1122 Is An Angel Number — Here's What It Means When You See It
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-common-hair-care-ingredients-can-lead-to-shedding

Your article and new folder have been saved!