How Collagen Supplements Support Joint Health + The Best Options
Whether you’re pushing yourself a bit harder in your workouts or feeling tight just because, stiffness is a common complaint. Slow and gentle yoga flows will certainly do the trick to ease tightness, but there are a few strategies you can call upon for internal support as well.
This hack is a lesser-known way to support joint health, but it might just become your next holy grail. Here, one tip you probably haven’t tried to ease stiffness.
How collagen supports joint health.
Enter, functional protein. I'm specifically talking about collagen peptides. Collagen research is an active area of research, including for musculoskeletal health, and studies have shown promising results in regard to hydrolyzed collagen supplements and and joint support.*
While all collagen types are relevant to joints and whole-body health (since their constituent peptides are utilized broadly by the body), type II collagen has had a lot of research dollars poured into it especially. For example, a randomized clinical trial found that people who took 40 mg of undenatured type II collagen for 6 months experienced improved physical function, lower levels of stiffness, and better joint comfort. What’s more, a meta-analysis, which combined data from five clinical studies, found that type II collagen supplements supported joint health.
beauty & gut collagen+
A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*
Research also demonstrates that collagen has a buddy: physical activity. A large systematic review in the journal Amino Acids examined 12 collagen clinical trials found that when combined with exercise, collagen supplementation resulted in improvements in collagen synthesis rates in the body, as well as joint function and comfort levels.*
It makes sense when you consider that collagen is found in all connective tissues that make up our joints (including ligaments, cartilage, tendons, and bones), and collagen supplements provide around 18 unique essential and nonessential amino acids to support endogenous collagen levels throughout the body.*
If you're looking for the full package in terms of health benefits, look no further than mbg's beauty & gut collagen+: This blend includes collagen types I and III. Major plus: Our unique blend boasts 100 milligrams of hyaluronic acid per serving—another joint-supporter.* In this study, oral hyaluronic acid was shown to support joint health by lubricating the joints and helping the body maintain a healthy inflammatory response.* Not to mention, collagen and hyaluronic acid are A+ for internal skin support, too.*
The takeaway.
To promote joint comfort, you might consider pairing your yoga flow with a collagen supplement.* Collagen has been shown in studies to support joint health, and if you add in hyaluronic acid, you’ll have a joint health cocktail at the ready. Not sure how to incorporate this supplement into your daily routine? Here are five tasty recipes to get you started.
