How A Hormone Expert Changes Her Morning Routine Throughout The Month

As a functional nutrition and female biohacking expert and founder of the world's first menstrual healthcare platform, The FLO Living Hormone Center, you could say Alisa Vitti knows a thing or two about women’s hormones.

Her extensive research on the topic makes her an expert, despite not having a medical degree. That’s what’s so interesting and inspiring about Vitti—she’s used all the information already at her fingertips to reveal cutting edge insights about how our exercise, diet, and lifestyle habits affect our biology (and vice versa!).

For Vitti, those lifestyle habits aren’t so set-in-stone. “I have four morning routines, and they shift, based on where I am in the infradian cycle,” she tells me on the mindbodygreen podcast.

The infradian rhythm is a monthly biological clock women experience (i.e. the menstrual cycle) that affects all key aspects of health: the brain, metabolism, immune system, microbiome, stress response, and reproduction. That said, it’s important to take female biology into account when trying to optimize your health—and your morning routine, for that matter.

Here’s why Vitti says you should tailor your morning routine to your biochemistry. According to Vitti, even the healthiest of lifestyles need some tweaks throughout the month.