Women May Get Different Brain Benefits From HRT Depending On This
Two women can take the same hormone therapy and end up with very different odds of developing dementia.
A new study suggests a big piece of what separates them is age.
Women who started HRT in their late 40s through their mid-50s had a lower dementia risk, while women who started after 56 didn't see the same association.
Age wasn't the only thing that separated them, though. A woman's reproductive history and her genetics shifted her odds too.
About the study
The data came from 183,450 postmenopausal women in the UK Biobank, which has followed more than 500,000 adults in the U.K. since the mid-2000s. The women were tracked for about 13 years on average.
Researchers compared HRT use with later dementia diagnoses and examined whether the relationship changed based on menopause type, the APOE ε4 gene variant, years of natural estrogen exposure, and age at HRT initiation.
The numbers varied by group
Women who had used HRT for at least a year had a 10% lower risk of dementia than those who hadn't.
The association was stronger among some groups.
Women who had undergone surgical menopause had a 26% lower dementia risk with HRT use. Surgical menopause can follow a hysterectomy or removal of both ovaries and causes a more abrupt drop in estrogen.
Women carrying the APOE ε4 variant, which is associated with higher Alzheimer's risk, had a 13% lower dementia risk.
Women with fewer than 37 years of natural estrogen exposure between their first period and menopause had a 16% lower risk.
On timing, the largest reduction showed up in women who started HRT between ages 46 and 56. HRT was also associated with a 16% lower risk of Alzheimer's disease specifically, while the association with other forms of dementia was weaker.
Why timing may matter
Estrogen supports brain function, including communication between brain cells and blood flow.
Surgical menopause causes a sharper hormone drop than natural menopause, so replacing estrogen may have a different effect.
The timing findings fit the "window of opportunity" idea, which suggests HRT may have more potential to support brain health when started during perimenopause or the early postmenopausal years rather than years later.
The APOE ε4 variant may also affect some processes influenced by estrogen, potentially explaining the stronger association among carriers. These are possible explanations, not conclusions from the study.
What to discuss with your doctor
This research isn't a reason to start HRT specifically to prevent dementia. Because the study was observational, it can show associations but cannot prove HRT caused the lower dementia risk.
Evidence on HRT and cognition has been conflicting for years, shaped in part by one flawed trial that changed prescribing for decades.
If you're considering HRT, discuss your age, menopause history, whether menopause was natural or surgical, family history of Alzheimer's, overall health, and HRT formulation with your health care provider.
Different formulations have their own risks and benefits, so brain health is only one part of a decision that often starts with easing menopause symptoms.
The takeaway
HRT was associated with lower dementia risk overall, with stronger associations in certain women and age groups.
The findings support a personalized approach to HRT rather than a one-size-fits-all answer.