mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Home

This Furniture-Free Apartment Takes Minimalist Living To The Next Level

Emma Loewe
mbg Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."

Image by Contributor / Contributor

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
September 12, 2019

Just when I thought I'd seen the most minimalist-inspired homes imaginable, I stumbled across Youheum Son's YouTube channel. Son's decluttering journey culminates in an Austin, Texas, apartment with hardly any furniture, art, or accessories. The self-proclaimed HSP finds that the pared-down space helps her live more sustainably in every sense of the word: She maintains a low environmental impact, isn't overwhelmed by stress, and has time and energy to pursue non-material pleasures. Here's Son talking about all the abundance she's been able to find simply by owning less:

What are three words that describe your design philosophy at home?

Natural, simple, and calm.

Article continues below

What first attracted you to minimalism?

Thanks to Japanese minimalist Fumio Sasaki and decluttering coach Marie Kondo, I realized that simplicity can be a powerful tool for attracting more focus and peace. Their work and teachings served as the biggest motivator for me to create a calm and simple space.

Image by Contributor / Contributor

Was your furniture-free home a gradual shift of getting rid of things, or has it been that way from the beginning?

In the early stages of minimalism, I wasn't aware that I needed more spaciousness and less stimulation. But as I became more conscious of my triggers as a highly sensitive person, it eventually led me to gradually let go of physical distractions. So about three years into decluttering, I fully embraced a calm and clutter-free lifestyle through furniture-free living. 

Article continues below

Is there any furniture you miss? The bed?

I'm content with what I have in this present moment, so I don't feel the need to add anything else. But I am flexible and open to the idea of getting furniture in the future if needed! Right now, I just love the gentle swing of my hammock bed. I also enjoy tapping into my Korean culture by sleeping on the floor, eating on the floor, and wiping the floor by hand.

What would you say to someone who feels overwhelmed by their belongings but isn't ready for such a drastic shift? How can they get started paring down their space to just the essentials?

I believe that it's important to be gentle with the unfolding of minimalism, so take some time to set clear intentions before going too deep. Reflect on your emotional needs and wants before diving into life-changing commitments. Ask yourself what you hope to achieve through the practice of letting go—in the short term and long term. Tools like reflective journaling, vision boards, and focus wheels can help.

Image by Contributor / Contributor

Article continues below

What are some other ways you practice minimalism outside your home?

I try to cultivate experiences that bring me joy instead of material things. I love creating positive memories outside of my home by going on adventures, traveling with my family, and reconnecting with nature. This allows me to appreciate the presence of abundance in a non-material way. 

How has living a hyper-minimalist life affected your well-being?

It gives me more time and space for nourishing activities like yoga, meditation, friendly gatherings, and natural movement. I love how my current environment supports my emotional health by allowing me to be more focused, mindful, and calm throughout the day. 

Image by Contributor / Contributor

Article continues below

What noises can be heard in your home? What smells are there?

I enjoy the practice of noble silence from my mindfulness teacher Thich Nhat Hanh, which is the practice of being fully present with silence. But there are also times when I listen to calm music while I work from home or when I do household chores. I burn lavender and sage bundles while I clean my home or when I practice morning yoga.

What's the best compliment you've ever received on your space?

I've been told that my space looks peaceful and calm because of the natural colors and bareness. I've also heard that I look very happy and content with where I choose to live. 

Image by Contributor / Contributor

Want to learn how feng shui can help you create a high-vibe home and set powerful intentions to manifest your dreams? This is feng shui the modern way - no superstitions, all good vibes. Click here to register for a free session with Dana that will give you 3 tips to transform your home today!

Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of the best-selling book, The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside...

More On This Topic

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Wellness Trends

So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated

Eliza Sullivan
So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated
$19.99

Clean Living 101

With Heather White
Clean Living 101
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/holistic-home-tour-youheum-sons-furniture-free-apartment

Your article and new folder have been saved!