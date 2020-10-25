mindbodygreen

Why You Should Take A Collagen Supplement When You Hit Menopause

Why You Should Take A Collagen Supplement When You Hit Menopause

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department.
Woman in her 40s drinking coffee in her kitchen

Image by Flamingo Images / Stocksy

October 25, 2020

When you hit menopause, your body goes through major changes. This is due to sudden and steep drops in hormones, notably estrogen and progesterone. These sex hormones play several roles in our bodies, including a pretty major one in our skin. See, when people hit menopause they experience a 30% drop in collagen. That’s in comparison to the steady 1% per year decline in collagen we see typically. 

What accounts for this drop, and what can you do about it? Well, let’s dive in. 

How menopause affects collagen production

Hormones influence our skin cells in ways big and small. One of the bigger ways? Collagen production. 

"Estrogen is key for the normal functioning of the skin as well as the blood vessels, hair follicles, oil glands, and our pigment-producing cells called melanocytes. It is associated with collagen production, increased skin thickness, increased hyaluronic acid production, improved skin barrier function, maintaining skin hydration, reduced sebaceous (oil) gland activity, and improved wound-healing. It also plays a role in modulating inflammation," board-certified dermatologist Keira Barr, M.D. previously told us about menopause’s effect on the skin. "The bottom line is that there are changes in skin tone, texture, and pigmentation showing up as a dull complexion, skin sagging, wrinkles, thinning hair, and more prominent 'age spots.'"

You can see how the major drop in estrogen can account for the major drop in collagen. Not only does your natural production decline, but since it’s not there to modulate inflammation, said inflammation can further damage otherwise healthy collagen cells. 

So, what can you do? 

Collagen supplements are a great place to start.* Collagen supplements contain hydrolyzed collagen peptides that are able to be absorbed by the body.* Once absorbed, they then travel to your skin’s fibroblasts, or the part of the cell that actually creates more collagen and elastin.* The peptides support and encourage healthy fibroblasts.* Healthy fibroblasts leads to enhanced natural collagen production—ideally helping your skin offset some of the loss that comes during this time. 

mindbodygreen’s grass-fed collagen+ also contains other actives that can help ease some of the other issues associated with menopause, like inflammation and tone. The powder contains various antioxidants—like vitamin C, E, and curcumin—that neutralize free radical damage, manage oxidative stress, and tones down inflammation.* It also contains hyaluronic acid, which can help enhance skin hydration (dryness is a notorious side effect of menopause).*

The takeaway.

Adding collagen supplements can help your body produce collagen and elastin naturally, and thus may be beneficial for those going through menopause.* You may also consider finding one that has added benefits, like antioxidants, to help keep your skin healthy as you age.* 

