This Infrared Sauna Blanket Slows Aging & Support Long-Term Health
There's an unexpected tool popping up in every biohacker's arsenal: infrared saunas. Used by longevity pros like Will Cole, D.C., IFMCP and Dave Asprey, the at-home treatments allow you to put strategic stressors on the body that slow aging and support long-term health. But if you don't have the space (or money) to put an infrared sauna in your home, an infrared sauna blanket is the perfect downsized alternative for getting the same benefits—and thanks to early Black Friday deals, you can score the HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket on major sale right now.
Featured in our roundup of the best infrared sauna blankets, the HigherDose design is currently $120 off in the brand's Black Friday sale. We know: The shopping holiday doesn't officially start until November 25. But the well-being focused tech company kicked things off early by dropping steep discounts on its entire lineup, as well as launching a few exclusive holiday bundles. And for shoppers preparing for a busy holiday season, it's the perfect opportunity to start investing in a little self-care.
The popular blanket uses far-infrared light or FIRS to warm your body. Invisible to the human eye, it penetrates skin, although the exact distance depends on the type of wavelength. A great option for those with lower heat tolerances, this FIS only requires you to deal with temperatures around 130 degrees Fahrenheit. (For reference, many traditional saunas top out around 175 degrees Fahrenheit).
Of course, you can always turn up the heat if you want. The HigherDose blanket warms up to 158 degrees Fahrenheit on the hottest setting. However, you'll have the option to choose from eight heating levels to find the temperature that's most comfortable for you. You can also put on a 60-minute timer to control the length of your treatment, which is a huge bonus if you're prone to snoozing during a sauna session.
Like most sauna blankets, the HigherDose design only has one heat source—but the warmth stays perfectly trapped within the PU design. There's not only a secure zip-up closure to keep air locked in, but a combination of charcoal, clay, and magnets woven into the materials to keep heat levels balanced throughout. Plus, there's a layer of healing amethyst and tourmaline for added crystal therapy.
Best of all, setting up the infrared blanket is super easy, per our co-founder Colleen Wachob. You simply plug in the blanket, slip into the design, and prepare to relax. Once finished, you just have to wipe down the sweat-drenched interior with a towel. (Pro tip: Reviewers recommend investing in the plush towel insert to make clean-up even smoother.)
Infrared sessions can be done up to four times per a week—and if the reviews any indication, you'll wish you could do it more often. Called "just as effective as sitting in a sauna room," the blanket earned rave reviews from a shopper who called it the "most regenerative, soothing parts" of their day. What's more, the blanket has as nearly perfect rating after accumulating more than 2,300 reviews. No wonder so many people deemed it the ultimate self-care gift.
Whether you want to relax ahead of the holidays or simply hope to invest in your longevity, there's never been a better time for you to officially splurge on the HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket. The current markdown is not only the brand's biggest sale of the year, but it's a rare opportunity to save more than $100 on the best-seller. Plus, a 30-day guarantee ensures you have plenty of time to give this treatment a go—though we think it'll be with you well into the New Year.
Braelyn Wood is the Deputy Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism from Northwestern University, along with a certificate in marketing. After interning at Bustle Digital Group and Cosmopolitan, her love of products (and a good deal) led her to the commerce space, and she joined Meredith Corporation as its first health and wellness-focused shopping writer. During this time, her byline appeared in Health, Shape, InStyle, People, and Travel Leisure, as she covered topics like workout gear, home goods, and coronavirus essentials to help shoppers lead healthier lives. In her current role, she helps readers find the best deals, uncover the latest launches, and understand which items are worth the splurge (or not) from her home in Brooklyn, New York.