This Is The Most Efficient Way To Tackle Red Light At Home (& We Have An Exclusive Discount)
Well-being routines are great in theory—until you realize they require carving out at least an extra 30 minutes you don’t have. That’s why habit stacking is such a game-changer: you get to layer benefits onto things you’re already doing.
The easiest way to give your routine a science-based boost? The HigherDose Full Body Red Light Mat. The flexible mat delivers red and near-infrared light therapy in a unique format that can easily be worked into your existing schedule—whether that's sipping coffee, scrolling emails, or stretching post-workout.
The best part? We have an exclusive promo code to help you save 25% on your order until Sunday. Use code MBGFLASH to save almost $300—yep, that's even less than the brand's Black Friday sale.
Wait, what's the deal with red light
Red light therapy is a must for any longevity toolkit. It boosts cellular function and reduces inflammation and oxidative stress, which leads to perks like improved hair growth, better skin health, enhanced thyroid function, and even pain relief.
Most people partake in red light therapy with red light mask or red light panels—but adding this daily treatment to your day is often easier said than done. Many products recommend protective eyewear (even though red light is linked to boosted eye health), hindering your ability to multitask.
Newer red light designs, like red light blankets, aim to make the therapy's integration into your day just a little smoother. The HigherDose design follows suit: the flexible, lay-flat design lets you sprawl out for full-body coverage, drape it over yourself, or hang it on the wall for a glowing backdrop.
What you need to know about the wrap
Despite the portable design, it doesn’t compromise on power. The mat offers both 660 nm red light and 850 nm near-infrared light. This means you won't just see the red light emitted from the device, you'll also feel the subtle warmth.
Delivered at a powerful 90 mW/cm² irradiance—which determines the strength of the bulbs—this duo of wavelengths works together to boost energy, support skin, and ease recovery. It's rounded out with a 40 Hz pulsing mode for added recovery and brain health support.
This means you get all the benefits of larger, less flexible setups, but you can still pair the it with existing HigherDose purchases—like the brand's PEMF mat.
What makes this red light mat special
The market is brimming with red light therapy options—here's what makes HigherDose's take unique.
- Full-body coverage: One session supports skin, muscles, and recovery across the entire body.
- Portable + easy to store: Rolls up like a yoga mat and doesn’t take up much space.
- Habit-stacking friendly: Its flexible design makes it simple to add into existing rituals—morning journaling, post-gym stretching, or pre-bed winddown.
- Durable + safe materials: PU leather and silicone make it sleek, sturdy, and comfortable.
The takeaway
If you’ve been curious about red light therapy but struggled to fit it into your routine, the HigherDOSE Full Body Red Light Mat makes it easier than ever. Flexible, portable, and powerful, it delivers clinical-grade wavelengths for skin, recovery, and mood in a format that fits your lifestyle. Plus, it's currently 25% off with code MBGFLASH.