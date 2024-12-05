Advertisement
Is At-Home Red Light Therapy Worth The Hype? I Tested Sunlighten's New Red Light Panel For Four Weeks
Red light gets a lot of attention from health experts, biohackers, and well-being enthusiasts (like myself!)—and it's for good reason. Research shows red light can reduce inflammation, promote collagen production, and improve circulation, among a slew of enticing benefits.
Of course, not all red light products are created equal. After years of testing and researching the buzziest trends in the well-being space, I've learned a lot about what makes a product worth the investment.
Enter: Sunlighten's Red Light Therapy Panel, an app-guided device that harnesses the power of red and near-infrared light to target your unique goals (whether it be better sleep, more energy, or improved skin) in just a few minutes per day.
After using the Sunlighten Red Light Panel for four weeks, I've seen firsthand how it can boost your well-being. Below, find everything you need to know to decide whether the panel is worth it for you.
What is Sunlighten?
I strongly believe light therapy is something you need to experience in order to fully understand the benefits—and that's exactly how Sunlighten came to be. After experiencing the benefits of infrared light therapy firsthand, founders Connie and Aaron Zack created Sunlighten, a line of infrared sauna systems that help people bring this longevity-boosting technology into their everyday lives.
Sunlighten offers a variety of at-home saunas, including a portable solo sauna system and custom saunas tailored to your own space and needs. The brand also makes infrared performance clothing and sauna accessories, and (of course) its most recent launch: this Red Light Panel.
What does the Red Light Panel do?
Rooted in the latest light therapy science, the Red Light Therapy Panel uses red (660nm) and near-infrared light (850nm) to support longevity and well-being. The app-guided device has over 20 science-backed programs for beginner, intermediate, and advanced users, each tailored to specific health goals.
Red Light Panel program categories:
- Skin Care
- Muscle Recovery
- Inflammation
- Energy
- Sleep
- Immune Health
- Cellulite Reduction
Benefits of red and near-infrared light
In case you haven't caught on, both red and infrared light come with a lot of benefits—many of which I've experienced myself since incorporating these technologies into my routine. Red light has been linked to improved skin complexion1, faster recovery, and better sleep, among other science-backed perks.
And while red light gets a lot of attention, infrared is also super beneficial.
Near-infrared light penetrates deeper into the body, reaching the mitochondria in cells and tissue beyond the skin. Studies show near-infrared light can boost circulation to reduce the negative impacts of inflammation2, and it has also been linked to enhanced athletic performance3.
How to use the Sunlighten Red Light Panel
Aside from its many health benefits, my absolute favorite thing about the Sunlighten Red Light Panel is how easy it is to set up and how seamlessly it fits into my routine. It was less than five minutes from the time I brought it up to my apartment to when I was sitting down, ready to use it.
Once you have the Red Light Panel out of the box and in your space, there are a few options for setup: You can mount it on the wall, place it on a stand (sold separately), or simply lean it against the wall (which is what I chose).
From there, you'll just need to plug it in and download the app to get started. I love that the device came with a QR code that made the app installation quick and simple.
You can also operate the panel using the remote control (included with your purchase) for a custom session, but I prefer the app because that's where all the specific programs live.
Once you're all set up and ready to go, you'll simply select your program of choice—and the app will guide you through the experience. Each program contains instructions in terms of how far away from the panel you should sit or stand and which part(s) of your body you should direct the light toward.
After you hit play, the light will turn on, and all that's left to do is bask in the healing red and infrared light (just don't forget to wear your protective goggles, which are also included with your purchase). The light will automatically turn off at the end of your session.
What I love about the Sunlighten Red Light Panel
It's incredibly customizable
The first thing that stood out to me about the Sunlighten Red Light Panel as I began testing it was the app-guided functionality. With over 20 programs tailored to different wellness goals, it's like having an expert-led personalized light therapy session every time I use it.
I'm not a huge fan of one-size-fits-all devices and services, and this panel hits it out of the park with the customization options. The whole experience is super intuitive, from setting up the device to navigating the app.
Whether I want to boost my energy, target muscle soreness, or improve my skin, the app walks me through exactly what settings I need. I love the recommendations each program gives for how far away to sit or stand, what body parts to target, and even what time of day and how often to use it for best results.
It brings the spa experience to your home
I'd fantasized about having a red light panel in my home for a long time before testing out Sunlighten's device—and I was a bit nervous it wouldn't fully live up to my expectations. On the contrary, though, this panel turns my small NYC living room into a spa-like experience.
Rather than feeling like a chore, I truly look forward to my red light routine with the Sunlighten panel. I love the soothing warmth it provides and the way it can either calm me down or energize me, depending on what I need at the moment.
It's sleek, portable, and aesthetically pleasing
I'd be remiss not to mention just how gorgeous this red light panel looks in my home. The sleek, modern design fits into any space, offering a balance of luxury and functionality.
Plus, I love how lightweight it is! For a long time, I thought my small NYC apartment wouldn't be conducive to a full-size red light panel—but this one proved me wrong. It's easy to move from room to room and really doesn't take up much space at all.
It's simple to integrate into your day
I love that the programs range from just six to 15 minutes, making it easy to sneak in a session throughout the day. I am all about efficiency in my well-being routine, and it's been really great to see the impact just a few minutes can have.
I can feel (and see!) the benefits
The first time I used the Sunlighten Red Light Panel, I was seeking enhanced recovery after a tough workout. I chose the eight-minute Intermediate Muscle Recovery session, which is recommended to ease soreness and pain and promote faster healing and improved muscle recovery.
I'm no stranger to LED light therapy, but I was actually extremely surprised by just how much of a difference I felt the day after that very first session. Normally my muscles would be tired and sore, but they felt surprisingly rejuvenated.
I continued with the same program every other day—and the results only got better with time.
Since then, I've expanded into the Skin Care and Sleep programs, and both have had impressive results.
Beyond the initial improved muscle recovery, I feel like my skin looks healthier, my stress levels are lower, and my sleep quality has improved (which is evident by my Oura scores below, before and after one week of testing the panel's advanced sleep program).
With consistent use, the red light panel's sleep program helped me fall asleep faster and achieve a deeper, more restorative sleep overall.
What I'd change about the Sunlighten Red Light Panel
I don't say this lightly: The Sunlighten Red Light Therapy Panel is one of my favorite launches of 2024, and there isn't much I'd change—but I wouldn't be a commerce editor if I didn't have a few notes.
For starters, I wish the provided goggles didn't fully block my vision. I know it's important to shield your eyes from the light, but it would be great if there were some way to multitask while using the panel—although maybe it's a blessing that it forces me to take six to 15 minutes to fully pause.
I also wish there were multiple sizes to choose from for the panel itself, and I'd love to see even more programs on the app, but I imagine both of those things will come with time.
The takeaway
A lot of wellness products promise big results, but I'm always cautious before investing in something that might not live up to my expectations. The Sunlighten Red Light Therapy Panel left me impressed from my very first session—and after four weeks of testing, I'm sleeping better, my skin is brighter, and my mood and energy levels have even improved.
Yes, the red light panel is an investment. But if you're looking for a simple yet effective way to integrate red light therapy into your well-being routine, this science-backed, app-guided device is absolutely worth considering.
