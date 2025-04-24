Advertisement
This Infrared Sauna Blanket Helps Slow Aging & Support Long-Term Health & It's 20% Off
Used by longevity experts, infrared saunas allow you to put strategic stressors on the body that help slow aging and support long-term health.
But if you don't have the space (or money) to put an entire sauna in your home, an infrared sauna blanket is the perfect downsized alternative for getting the same benefits—and right now, you can score the HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket for $140 off.
We've featured the blanket in our roundup of the best infrared sauna blankets, and I wait all year for it to go on sale so I can tell all my wellness-obsessed friends to buy it. Whelp, right now you can save 20% sitewide with code MBGMOM—also valid on our favorite red light mask and PEMF mat.
Why we love the HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket
The popular blanket uses far-infrared light or FIR to warm your body. A great option for those with lower heat tolerance, FIR only requires you to deal with temperatures of around 130 degrees Fahrenheit. (For reference, many traditional saunas top out around 175 degrees Fahrenheit.)
Of course, you can always turn up the heat if you want. The HigherDose blanket warms up to 158 degrees Fahrenheit on the hottest setting.
However, you'll have the option to choose from eight heating levels to find the temperature that's most comfortable for you.
You can also put on a 60-minute timer to control the length of your treatment, which is a huge bonus if you're prone to snoozing during a sauna session.
Like most sauna blankets, the HigherDose design only has one heat source—but the warmth stays perfectly trapped within the PU design.
There's not only a secure zip-up closure to keep air locked in, but a combination of charcoal, clay, and magnets woven into the materials to keep heat levels balanced throughout. Plus, there's a layer of healing amethyst and tourmaline for added crystal therapy.
Best of all, setting up the infrared blanket is super easy, per mindbodygreen co-founder Colleen Wachob (pictured above).
You simply plug in the blanket, slip into the design, and prepare to relax. Once finished, you just have to wipe down the sweat-drenched interior with a towel.
Pro tip: Reviewers recommend investing in HigherDose's plush towel insert to make cleanup even smoother.
Infrared sessions can be done up to four times per week—and if the reviews are any indication, you'll wish you could do it more often. Called "just as effective as sitting in a sauna room," the blanket earned rave remarks, including one from a shopper who called it the "most regenerative, soothing part" of their day.
What's more, the blanket has a nearly perfect rating after accumulating over 2,000 reviews.
HigherDose sale details
If an infrared sauna blanket isn't on your radar, you'll still find plenty of other options from the brand. Our editors are big fans of both the HigherDose Red Light Therapy Mask and the HigherDose PEMF mat, which are both discounted in the sale.
What's not included in the markdowns? Bundles and the brand's full-size saunas. Luckily, that still leaves plenty of opportunities to save 20% on your purchase with promo code MBGMOM.
The takeaway
Whether you want to relax ahead of summer or simply hope to invest in your longevity, there's never been a better time for you to officially invest in the HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket.
This blanket rarely goes on sale, so this is a rare opportunity to save $140 on the bestseller. with code MBGMOM.
Plus, a 30-day guarantee ensures you have plenty of time to give this treatment a go.