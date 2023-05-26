The popular blanket uses far-infrared light or FIR to warm your body. Invisible to the human eye, these wavelengths penetrate skin, although the exact distance depends on the type of ray. A great option for those with lower heat tolerances, FIR only requires you to deal with temperatures around 130 degrees Fahrenheit. (For reference, many traditional saunas top out around 175 degrees Fahrenheit.)

Of course, you can always turn up the heat if you want. The HigherDose blanket warms up to 158 degrees Fahrenheit on the hottest setting. However, you'll have the option to choose from eight heating levels to find the temperature that's most comfortable for you. You can also put on a 60-minute timer to control the length of your treatment, which is a huge bonus if you're prone to snoozing during a sauna session.

Like most sauna blankets, the HigherDose design only has one heat source—but the warmth stays perfectly trapped within the PU design. There's not only a secure zip-up closure to keep air locked in, but a combination of charcoal, clay, and magnets woven into the materials keep heat levels balanced throughout. Plus, there's a layer of healing amethyst and tourmaline for added crystal therapy.

Best of all, setting up the infrared blanket is super easy, per mindbodygreen co-founder Colleen Wachob. You simply plug in the blanket, slip into the design, and prepare to relax. Once finished, you just have to wipe down the sweat-drenched interior with a towel. (Pro tip: Reviewers recommend investing in HigherDose's plush towel insert to make cleanup even smoother.)

Infrared sessions can be done up to four times per week—and if the reviews are any indication, you'll wish you could do it more often. Called "just as effective as sitting in a sauna room," the blanket earned rave remarks, including one from a shopper who called it the "most regenerative, soothing part" of their day. What's more, the blanket has a nearly perfect rating after accumulating nearly 2500 reviews.