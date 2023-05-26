This Infrared Sauna Blanket Helps Slow Aging & Support Long-Term Health
There's an unexpected tool popping up in every biohacker's arsenal: infrared saunas. Used by longevity pros like Will Cole, D.C., IFMCP, and Dave Asprey, the at-home treatments allow you to put strategic stressors on the body that helps slow aging and support long-term health. But if you don't have the space (or money) to put an infrared sauna in your home, an infrared sauna blanket is the perfect downsized alternative for getting the same benefits—and thanks to Memorial Day weekend deals, you can score the HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket on major sale right now.
Featured in our roundup of the best infrared sauna blankets, the HigherDose design is currently $140 off in the brand's Memorial Day sale with promo code MDW2023. In fact, the entire site is currently 20% off—the best discounts we've seen since the brand's Black Friday sale.
A quick rundown of the HigherDose infrared sauna blanket
The popular blanket uses far-infrared light or FIR to warm your body. Invisible to the human eye, these wavelengths penetrate skin, although the exact distance depends on the type of ray. A great option for those with lower heat tolerances, FIR only requires you to deal with temperatures around 130 degrees Fahrenheit. (For reference, many traditional saunas top out around 175 degrees Fahrenheit.)
Of course, you can always turn up the heat if you want. The HigherDose blanket warms up to 158 degrees Fahrenheit on the hottest setting. However, you'll have the option to choose from eight heating levels to find the temperature that's most comfortable for you. You can also put on a 60-minute timer to control the length of your treatment, which is a huge bonus if you're prone to snoozing during a sauna session.
Like most sauna blankets, the HigherDose design only has one heat source—but the warmth stays perfectly trapped within the PU design. There's not only a secure zip-up closure to keep air locked in, but a combination of charcoal, clay, and magnets woven into the materials keep heat levels balanced throughout. Plus, there's a layer of healing amethyst and tourmaline for added crystal therapy.
Best of all, setting up the infrared blanket is super easy, per mindbodygreen co-founder Colleen Wachob. You simply plug in the blanket, slip into the design, and prepare to relax. Once finished, you just have to wipe down the sweat-drenched interior with a towel. (Pro tip: Reviewers recommend investing in HigherDose's plush towel insert to make cleanup even smoother.)
Infrared sessions can be done up to four times per week—and if the reviews are any indication, you'll wish you could do it more often. Called "just as effective as sitting in a sauna room," the blanket earned rave remarks, including one from a shopper who called it the "most regenerative, soothing part" of their day. What's more, the blanket has a nearly perfect rating after accumulating nearly 2500 reviews.
HigherDose Memorial Day sale details
If an infrared sauna blanket isn't on your radar, you'll still find plenty of other worth options from the brand. Our editors are big fans of both the HigherDose Red Light Therapy Mask and the HigherDose PEMF mat, which are both discounted in the sale. What's not included in the markdowns? Bundles and the brand's full-size saunas. Luckily, that still leaves plenty of opportunities to save 20% on your purchase with promo code MDW2023 before the sale ends May 30.
The takeaway
Whether you want to relax ahead of summer or simply hope to invest in your longevity, there's never been a better time for you to officially invest in the HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket. The current markdown is not only the brand's biggest sale of the year so far, but it's also a rare opportunity to save $140 on the bestseller. Plus, a 30-day guarantee ensures you have plenty of time to give this treatment a go. Just don't forget to use code MDW2023.
Braelyn Wood is the Deputy Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism from Northwestern University, along with a certificate in marketing. After interning at Bustle Digital Group and Cosmopolitan, her love of products (and a good deal) led her to the commerce space, and she joined Meredith Corporation as its first health and wellness-focused shopping writer. During this time, her byline appeared in Health, Shape, InStyle, People, and Travel Leisure, as she covered topics like workout gear, home goods, and coronavirus essentials to help shoppers lead healthier lives. In her current role, she helps readers find the best deals, uncover the latest launches, and understand which items are worth the splurge (or not) from her home in Brooklyn, New York.