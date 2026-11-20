Higher Ultra-Processed Food Intake Linked To Greater Risk Of Certain Blood Cancers
A protein bar between meetings. A frozen dinner when you get home late. A handful of crackers while you're making lunch. Ultra-processed foods have a way of sneaking into our diets, even when we're making a conscious effort to eat well.
And while we know that relying too heavily on these foods isn't ideal for our health, the research on exactly how they affect our bodies is still evolving.
We've heard plenty about the connection between ultra-processed foods and heart disease, diabetes, and weight gain. But a new study1 is raising questions about a potential health consequence that's received far less attention: blood cancer.
Researchers followed more than 200,000 people
In a new study1 published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, researchers wanted to know whether eating more ultra-processed foods was associated with a greater likelihood of developing certain blood cancers.
They analyzed data from 204,494 adults enrolled in the UK Biobank, using dietary questionnaires to estimate what percentage of each person's daily calories came from ultra-processed foods.
Think packaged snacks, sugary drinks, processed meats, and many ready-made meals. Of course, not every food in this category has the same nutritional profile, but they generally undergo extensive industrial processing.
Researchers then followed participants for a median of 10.5 years, tracking diagnoses of myeloid neoplasms, a group of cancers that affect blood-forming cells in the bone marrow. During that time, 848 participants developed one of these cancers.
The team also accounted for factors like age, smoking, physical activity, body measurements, and overall diet to help separate the potential relationship with ultra-processed foods from other lifestyle habits.
Eating more ultra-processed foods = higher blood cancer risk
For every one-standard-deviation increase in the percentage of calories coming from ultra-processed foods, participants had a 12% higher relative hazard of developing a myeloid neoplasm.
The association was even stronger for a particular type of blood cancer called myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), which cause the bone marrow to produce too many blood cells. For these cancers, the relative hazard was 15% higher per standard-deviation increase.
These percentages don't mean that eating a certain amount of ultra-processed food raises your personal cancer risk by exactly 12% or 15%. They describe differences between participants with different levels of UPF consumption, and the study can't prove that the foods themselves caused those differences.
The researchers also looked at something called clonal hematopoiesis of indeterminate potential (CHIP), an age-related condition involving changes in blood-forming cells that can increase the risk of certain blood cancers.
Interestingly, the association between ultra-processed foods and blood cancer was still present among people without detectable CHIP at the beginning of the study.
They also found connections between UPF intake and certain markers related to inflammation, immune function, and fat metabolism. These findings offer possible clues about what's happening biologically, although they don't explain exactly why the association exists.
What should you actually do about ultra-processed foods?
Before you start clearing out your pantry, remember that this study looked at overall eating patterns across many years, not whether having a snack bar or frozen dinner occasionally is harmful.
And while ultra-processed foods often get lumped together, there's a big nutritional difference between a sugary soda and a fiber-rich whole-grain cereal.
If you're looking to cut back, a few small changes can make it easier:
- Make breakfast a little less packaged. Swap a sugary breakfast bar for oatmeal with berries, nuts, and Greek yogurt.
- Keep easy, minimally processed staples around. Canned beans, frozen vegetables, eggs, and whole grains can turn into a satisfying meal without much effort.
- Rethink your everyday snacks. Try fruit with nut butter, yogurt, or a handful of nuts instead of always reaching for packaged snack foods.
- Focus on what you're adding. More vegetables, fruit, legumes, and whole grains naturally leave less room for heavily processed options.
The takeaway
One packaged snack isn't going to define your health, and this research certainly doesn't mean you need to avoid every food that comes in a wrapper.
What it does suggest is that the amount of ultra-processed food we eat over time may be relevant to more aspects of our health than we previously understood. Researchers still need to figure out whether certain foods or ingredients are driving the association, and whether changing our diets can meaningfully alter blood cancer risk.
In the meantime, it's worth looking at the foods you eat most often. Not because every convenience food is a problem, but because those everyday choices are where you have the most opportunity to make a change.