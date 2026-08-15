This Diet Pattern Is Linked To Weaker Bones, Based On 12 Years Of Data

Higher intake of ultra-processed foods was also associated with greater fracture risk. For every additional 3.7 servings per day, the risk of hip fracture increased by 10.5%. To put that into perspective, 3.7 servings could look like a frozen entrée, a cookie, and a soda in the same day. The association was strongest in adults under 65 and in people who were underweight, suggesting certain populations may be especially sensitive to the effects.