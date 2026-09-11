People Who Ate More Of These Foods Had A 40% Increase Risk Of This Heart Health Issue
Maybe lunch is a frozen meal between meetings, or a protein bar followed by a packaged snack when the afternoon slump hits. Ultra-processed foods are convenient, and for many people, they're part of daily life.
But what happens when they make up a larger share of your diet?
A new study of more than 130,000 adults explored that question by looking at atherosclerosis, a condition in which plaque builds up inside the arteries.
About the study
Researchers analyzed data from 133,797 UK Biobank participants1 who did not have atherosclerosis at the start. Participants completed repeated 24-hour dietary recalls, giving researchers an estimate of how much ultra-processed food they ate.
Using the NOVA classification system, the researchers grouped foods by how heavily they were processed.
Ultra-processed foods often include products made with several industrial ingredients, such as some sodas, sweetened cereals, packaged snacks, and ready-to-eat meals.
Participants were followed for a median of about 11 years. Researchers used hospital and death records to track who developed atherosclerosis.
The 40% risk difference researchers found
During the study, 654 participants developed atherosclerosis. Those who ate the most ultra-processed food had about a 40% higher risk of developing it than those who ate the least.
The same general pattern appeared when researchers measured intake by food weight. The highest consumers had a 29% higher risk than the lowest consumers.
Researchers also tested blood samples from a smaller group. They found molecules and proteins linked to both ultra-processed food intake and atherosclerosis risk. Some were involved in fat metabolism, inflammation, and hormone function.
These findings offer possible clues about how diet may affect artery health, but they do not prove a specific biological pathway.
What the findings mean
Atherosclerosis occurs when plaque builds up inside the arteries, restricting blood flow and potentially contributing to serious cardiovascular problems.
Still, the 40% figure does not mean you need to panic over every packaged food in your kitchen.
This was an observational study, so it can show an association but cannot prove that ultra-processed foods caused atherosclerosis. Researchers adjusted for several health and lifestyle factors, but people who eat more ultra-processed food may differ from those who eat less in other ways.
The blood-marker results are also early clues, not proof. More research is needed to confirm how these changes might connect diet with artery disease.
The broader message is about eating patterns, not one frozen meal or snack. Higher ultra-processed food intake has been linked with several health risks, and eating more minimally processed foods may be a practical way to improve your overall diet.
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How to eat a little less processed
You do not need to eliminate packaged foods. Instead, try making minimally processed foods the base of more meals.
- Start with whole foods: Build meals around vegetables, fruit, beans, whole grains, and minimally processed proteins.
- Check the ingredient list: It can tell you more about how heavily a food is processed than front-of-package health claims.
- Keep convenience foods in perspective: A packaged food that helps you put together a balanced meal is not something to feel guilty about. Your overall pattern matters more than any single choice.
The takeaway
In this study, people who ate the most ultra-processed food had a higher risk of developing artery plaque over time. The findings do not prove that these foods cause atherosclerosis, but they add to the case for making minimally processed foods a regular part of your diet.