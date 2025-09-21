Be sure to wear sunscreen, as UV exposure is one of the leading causes of collagen decline. (In fact, it can account for up to 80-90% of visible signs of aging8 for some skin tones.) You'll want to round out that skin care routine with a gentle face wash and soothing moisturizer to protect the skin barrier. And for an added collagen-boosting step, add a vitamin C serum or retinol to help encourage collagen production in the skin.