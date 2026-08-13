Recurring BV Or Yeast Infections? This May Be Why Your Treatment Is Failing
Bacterial vaginosis and yeast infections are the most common reasons for vaginal itching, burning, and unusual discharge. For most women, one round of treatment clears it up.
For others, the relief doesn't hold. Symptoms quiet down, then a few weeks later something feels off again.
Researchers wanted to know why treatment fails for some women, so they followed 106 women1 through treatment for vaginitis (the umbrella term for these infections) and compared the ones who got better with the ones whose symptoms stuck around.
About the study
Going in, the team expected that a woman's body composition, everyday eating patterns, and metabolic and birth history would each shift her odds of treatment working. The study was built to find out which of those actually held up.
Everyone in the study was diagnosed with vaginitis at a gynecology and obstetrics clinic and treated by her own doctor, not the research team.
Two weeks later, a gynecologist who wasn't involved in the study decided who had recovered and who still had symptoms.
The team also tracked BMI, total body fat, and how much of that fat sat around the middle, measured with a scale that reads body composition.
Each woman walked through a three-day food recall, which nutrition software turned into carb, simple sugar, and fiber numbers. Diabetes, menopause status, past episodes of vaginitis, and delivery method were noted too.
Higher sugar and carb intake showed up in the group that didn't recover
Of the 106 women in the study, 87 recovered after treatment, while 19 still had symptoms two weeks later. That second group's diets leaned more heavily on carbohydrates and simple sugars.
Carbohydrates accounted for 76% of their daily calories, compared with 69% among the women who recovered. Simple sugars accounted for about 14%, versus 11%. Fiber intake ran slightly lower too, though the gap was small enough to have come down to chance.
Women who still had symptoms also had higher BMIs and more abdominal fat.
Diabetes was more common among them, and they were also more likely to have given birth, had a vaginal delivery, or experienced recurrent vaginitis.
When all the factors were analyzed together, though, carb and sugar intake didn't independently predict treatment failure. Four things did: diabetes, having given birth, having had a vaginal delivery, and a history of recurrent vaginitis.
With only 19 women in the treatment-resistant group and their diets captured in a single three-day recall at one clinic, the study can't show that what they ate caused treatment to fail. That question is one for larger studies to test.
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Where diet & blood sugar fit in
A healthy vagina mostly takes care of itself. Friendly bacteria called Lactobacillus make lactic acid, which keeps things slightly acidic so other microbes struggle to settle in.
When that balance tips, infections come back more easily. In some groups, more than 40% return within a year.
Diet is a newer part of this research. Eating a lot of refined sugar and processed food has been tied to higher odds of bacterial vaginosis, while fiber looks protective.
Blood sugar shows the clearest link; when it stays elevated, the vaginal lining loses some of its defenses and protective bacteria have less room, which is one reason women with diabetes get more repeat infections.
Extra fat around the middle works differently, through mild ongoing inflammation and shifts in estrogen that can unsettle the vaginal microbiome.
- Ease up on added sugars and refined carbs where you realistically can, since there are plenty of everyday ways to balance your blood sugar that support metabolic and vaginal health at the same time.
- Try to get more fiber from vegetables, beans, fruit and whole grains, which feeds the bacteria doing protective work.
- If you're managing diabetes or prediabetes alongside recurring infections, ask your provider whether blood sugar could be part of the treatment plan.
- Probiotics weren't part of this study, but Lactobacillus is the bacteria doing the protective work here, so ask your provider whether taking a probiotic fits alongside treatment.
- Revisit your everyday habits, and take advice from an OB/GYN on what actually helps.
The takeaway
Diabetes, childbirth history, and repeat episodes were the factors that held up as predictors of treatment that didn't work.
Diet and body fat tracked alongside them without proving cause, which makes them worth raising with a provider rather than acting on alone.
One small study won't settle this, though it's a fair reason to bring metabolic health into your next appointment.