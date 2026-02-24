4 Foods That Increase Your Risk Of Vaginal Infections + Tips To Prevent Them
What we eat affects just about every part of our body—including the vagina. The vaginal microbiome, or flora, is a micro-ecosystem1 in constant flux.
Its makeup changes throughout the menstrual cycle and in response to different lifestyle factors, but healthy bacteria, specifically Lactobacillus, are essential for keeping it in balance.
Certain foods may disrupt the vaginal microbiome, increasing your risk of vaginal infections like bacterial vaginosis (BV), candidiasis (yeast infection), and urinary tract infections (UTIs).
“Certain foods can cause vaginal infections due to their effects on hormonal balance, immune function, and the vaginal microbiome,” says Melanie Bone, MD, a consultant OBGYN and US Medical Director at Daye. “For example, foods high in sugar can promote the growth of yeast, while processed foods can disrupt the balance of vaginal flora.”
Common symptoms of vaginal infections can include:
- Discoloration, irritation, swelling, or discomfort in the vagina and/or vulva
- Itching, burning, and pain in the vulva or vagina
- Pain or discomfort during sex
- Frequent need to urinate
- Painful urination
- Unusual discharge, such as thick, white, odorless discharge or grayish, foamy discharge that has a fishy odor
If you’re prone to vaginal infections, tweaking your diet may help. Here’s a look at little-known foods that might disrupt your vaginal microbiome and what you can do to prevent future vaginal infections.
Lesser-known foods that may cause vaginal infections
Here are some foods and drinks you may not know are affecting your vaginal microbiome.
Caffeine
This may come as a shock to coffee and energy drink lovers, but caffeine may affect your vaginal microbiome.
“Excessive consumption of caffeine can disrupt hormonal balance2 and weaken the immune system3, making the vagina more susceptible to infections,” Dr. Bone says. “In addition, caffeine acts as a diuretic, which means that you will urinate more and might become dehydrated4.” Dehydration will not only leave you thirsty but may also lead to vaginal dryness5.
In addition, a 2022 study found that caffeine may cause yeast infections6, specifically an overproduction of Candida albicans. Research shows that Candida albicans is the most prevalent fungus7 in the body.
It is an opportunistic fungus that can lead to infections from pre-disposing factors, such as caffeine consumption.
Alcohol
While drinking alcohol in moderation shouldn’t have a significant impact on your vaginal health, excessive consumption may increase your risk of bacterial vaginosis, according to a 2021 study8.
“Alcohol can disrupt the balance of vaginal flora and weaken the immune system, making it easier for infections like yeast and bacterial vaginosis to occur,” Dr. Bone explains.
Besides vaginal infections, a 2023 research study found that high alcohol consumption could decrease sexual stimulation, cause vaginal dryness, dyspareunia (painful sex), and difficulties reaching orgasm.
Fermented foods
Fermented foods are foods or drinks, like kefir, kombucha, kimchi, and sourdough bread, created through microbial growth9 and the conversion of food components through enzymatic reactions.
These foods may improve vaginal health by advancing, maintaining, and balancing10 vaginal microflora.
However, eating too many fermented foods may cause more harm than good.
“[A diet high in fermented foods] may introduce an overabundance of certain bacteria11 and disrupt the balance,” Barret says.
For example, if you overeat yogurt that contains added sugars, the sugars can cause yeast overgrowth in the vagina, potentially leading to infection.
Undercooked food
Be sure that any meat you eat is fully cooked, as you might expose yourself to a urinary tract infection (UTI).
If you consume undercooked ground beef, pork, lamb, steaks, and beef roast that hasn’t reached a safe internal temperature, you can develop E. coli infection.
According to an older review of studies12, there is a strong association between food-borne bacteria like Escherichia coli (E. coli) and UTIs.
5 tips for preventing vaginal infections
Below are some ways you can adjust your diet to prevent vaginal infections:
- Eat a balanced diet: “Maintaining a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins,” Dr. Bone says. “This will help your gut and your vaginal microbiome.”
- Eat a diet high in fiber: Research suggests that a fiber-rich diet may reduce your risk of BV13. Dr. Bone recommends fiber supplements if you can’t consume many fiber-rich foods.
- Stay hydrated: “Water can help our bodies get rid of toxins,” Barret says. “Stay hydrated to promote a well-filtered body.”
- Drink herbal tea: Herbal teas contain the active ingredient polyphenol14, which has many health benefits for the vaginal microbiome. “Ginger, chamomile, and peppermint tea may have anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial ingredients that help our bodies with overall health,” Barret says.
- Try vinegar-infused water: “Some studies show that consuming a spoonful of vinegar diluted in a glass of water before eating can lower your insulin spike15,” Dr. Bone says. “This will help your body better deal with sugary foods.”
The takeaway
Your vaginal microbiome is prone to many infections from your dieting and lifestyle habits.
Research reveals caffeine, alcohol (in excessive amounts), and fermented and undercooked foods may increase your risk of developing common vaginal infections like bacterial vaginosis (BV), candidiasis (yeast infection), and urinary tract infections (UTIs).
You can lessen your chances of getting a vaginal infection by adjusting your diet to include healthier foods and beverages.
If dietary changes don’t improve your vaginal health, please seek medical advice from a healthcare provider.
