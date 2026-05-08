Are We Optimizing Ourselves Into Burnout? The Anxiety Of Wellness
At some point, wellness stopped feeling like support and started feeling like something to keep up with. Maybe it shows up as subtle guilt when you skip a workout, or the instinct to check your sleep score before you even ask yourself how you feel.
I found myself coming back to that tension, so I put the question to Aditi Shah, a mindfulness and meditation instructor. What she said shifted the way I was thinking about all of this. Not because she dismissed wellness, but because she asked a more uncomfortable question. Who, exactly, is all of this for?
As she put it, a wellness routine stops being supportive “the moment your life starts serving it instead of the other way around.”
A wellness routine tips into stress the moment your life starts serving it instead of the other wayaround.
When wellness becomes something you have to perform
There’s a version of wellness that feels grounding. It’s the walk that clears your head, the workout that leaves you with more energy, the habits that support your day. And then there’s another version that looks almost identical from the outside but feels completely different internally.
It’s the one where skipping a workout ruins your mood. Where a streak matters more than how your body actually feels. Where rest itself comes with rules. The practice itself isn't the problem, Shah pointed out; it's what the practice has come to mean. The behavior hasn’t changed, but your relationship to it has.
That’s where wellness starts to blur into identity. It’s no longer just something you do; it becomes something you prove. And once that happens, it becomes surprisingly easy for comparison to creep in.
Wellness, as Shah put it, is “fertile ground for comparison precisely because it disguises itself as the opposite.” Wellness is sold as the most personal thing you can do for yourself. And yet it has become one of the most public. Other people's morning routines, sleep scores, biological ages, and 4:30 a.m. wake times are everywhere. And the moment any of those things becomes measurable, it becomes rankable. And once it’s ranked, it’s almost impossible not to compare.
The pressure to be “well” is creating a new kind of anxiety
Many of us have come to this world of wellness to feel better. You start because you’re anxious. You build a routine to feel better. But then the routine itself becomes another source of anxiety.
Am I doing enough? Am I doing it right? Why does it seem easier for everyone else?
And now that you’ve stepped into the identity of someone who is “working on themselves,” there’s another layer. You’re aware of your anxiety, tracking it, trying to regulate it. Sometimes even anxious about being anxious.
Part of the issue, she explained, is how high the bar has been set. Being “well” no longer means not being sick. It means optimized. Sleeping like an athlete, regulating like a monk, performing like a founder. It’s a standard that sounds aspirational but is almost impossible to sustain.
The irony of wellness culture is that it can, for some, create a perpetual anxiety loop.
Mental fitness has become a status symbol
There’s another shift happening that Shah pointed out, and once she said it, it felt obvious. Mental fitness is becoming its own kind of flex. You see it in the way we talk. Therapy language has moved into everyday conversation. Boundaries, attachment styles, nervous system regulation, “doing the work.” All of it is valuable, but it’s also increasingly visible, shared, and sometimes performed.
There’s a version of inner work that happens privately, and then there’s the version that gets curated and displayed.
For Shah, mental fitness isn’t about how it looks from the outside. It’s about capacity. The ability to stay steady under pressure, to recover from setbacks, to sit with discomfort. It’s being able to stay in a relationship with yourself even when things aren’t going well.
"We all need an inner reservoir of strength and resilience," she said, "so that we can bend without breaking, pick ourselves up when we stumble, and begin again." That's harder to post about than a morning routine. It's also harder to fake.
We all need an inner reservoir of strength and resilience, so that we can bend without breaking, pick ourselves up when we stumble, and begin again.
The burnout blind spot in high performers
One of the most interesting parts of our conversation was how this all connects to burnout, especially for people who are deeply invested in wellness. You’d assume that people who are doing all the right things—working out, eating well, prioritizing recovery—would be protected from burnout. But that’s not always the case.
As Shah put it, wellness can become “productivity in athleisure.” The same drive that fuels high performance at work gets redirected toward the body and mind. The same metrics, the same optimization, the same pressure to improve.
Rest turns into a protocol. Recovery becomes another KPI.
High performers also tend to misunderstand what burnout actually is. It’s often framed as working too hard, but Shah sees it differently. It’s working too hard on the wrong things, or on the right things without enough agency, recognition, or real rest. Plus, there’s a tendency to believe you can out-discipline it, that more effort will fix it. But often, that same drive is what created the problem in the first place.
What happens after the workout actually matters more
There’s a moment in most routines where the visible part ends. The workout is done, the meditation is finished, the checklist is complete. It’s easy to treat that as the goal.
But Shah kept coming back to what happens after. “The hour itself is the cost of admission,” she said. “The other twenty-three are where you find out whether it mattered.” This shifts the focus from the act itself to its ripple effect.
Are you more patient afterward? More present? Sleeping better? Feeling more like yourself in the hours that follow?
That’s also where a gap tends to show up. We put a lot of energy into the performance of wellness, but much less into what comes after. The emotional processing, the recovery, the hours that don't have a purpose. Often, it’s easier to complete a routine than to sit with yourself without one.
The takeaway
The answer isn’t to walk away from wellness entirely. It’s to change how you relate to it. One of the simplest questions Shah suggested stuck with me. If no one knew you were doing this, and no app recorded it, would you still want to? It’s a quick way to separate what actually supports you from what might be tied to identity or external validation.
She also emphasized designing routines with a floor instead of a ceiling. Instead of aiming for the perfect version every day, define the smallest version that still counts. A short walk, a few minutes of movement, a single page of journaling.
And if you want to understand how much comparison is shaping your habits, try taking one practice completely offline. No tracking, no sharing, no audience. Just you doing it because it matters to you.
The problem with wellness culture isn't wellness. It's that we've imported the same achievement logic that exhausts us everywhere else and dressed it up as recovery. The antidote isn't more optimization. It's building, as Shah put it, an inner reservoir deep enough that you can bend without breaking, and quiet enough that it doesn't need an audience to count.