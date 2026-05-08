Are We Optimizing Ourselves Into Burnout? The Anxiety Of Wellness

Wellness, as Shah put it, is “fertile ground for comparison precisely because it disguises itself as the opposite.” Wellness is sold as the most personal thing you can do for yourself. And yet it has become one of the most public. Other people's morning routines, sleep scores, biological ages, and 4:30 a.m. wake times are everywhere. And the moment any of those things becomes measurable, it becomes rankable. And once it’s ranked, it’s almost impossible not to compare.